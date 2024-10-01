Supermarket
Opinion piece
5 TRENDS TO FOLLOW - Challenge online shopping with new experiences
Looking for ways to reshape the shopping experience and keep ahead of the competition? At PPDS, we’re always looking for opportunities to support our customers in staying ahead of the latest trends and, in this article, we point out five new ways of innovating your store to keep up with the growing shift to online shopping.
Opinion piece
6 REASONS FOR USING DIGITAL DISPLAYS IN RETAIL
Wow your customers with stunning visuals
Digital LED signage attracts attention and increases customer traffic. In retail it is well known that more visitors generally means more sales. So, how do we get more customers in store? Beautifully designed shop windows can do the trick up to a point. But more and more retailers are discovering the power of digital content and interactive media.
In this article, we’ll explore the latest trends in using stunning digital displays to attract more visitors into stores, and how this can boost sales as a result.
Opinion piece
TOP 10 USEFUL METRICS
Why retail analytics make the difference
For all businesses, data is a game changer and, retail stores – both physical and online – are no exception. Data gives shop owners the head start to enhance their store’s performance. With the newest technology, using cameras featuring facial recognition and artificial intelligence, you can make significant improvements in many areas.
In this article, we will talk you through the most promising data you can use to get better insights and optimise your business significantly.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
SmartPlayer
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
Smart Power
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Versatile shapes and sizing
Ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations on size. Shape into corners or flow through a creative curve with bevelled edge options flexing to your design.
