Philips Q-Line
Ready for anything, the Q-Line series is easy to set-up and available in both HD and 4K Ultra HD for powerful engagement. These displays require no additional hardware and can be configured for almost any function.
Designed to enhance
Public venues
Inform and engage visitors in public spaces. With a range of size and resolution options, the Q-Line is perfect for mixing and matching based on usage requirements whilst maintaining design consistency throughout the space.
Retail
Optimise any retail space for a better shopping experience. Easily create and control promotional content across single or multiple displays with CMND, and keep running costs down with SmartPower.
Corporate
Easily connect and share content for ultra-efficient meetings and presentations. Built-in Android* gives you access to more devices and apps, whilst CMND allows for updateable internal communications in an instant. * Built-in Android available on selected models.
Food & beverage
Clearly display menus, update item availability, pricing, and promotions with ease using CMND. Integrated SmartPlayer and an internal MemoryCache allow for local content to be scheduled and pushed as needed.
Entertainment
Keep patrons engaged with vibrant content in up to 4K Ultra HD and impressive sizes that reach up to 86-inches. CMND allows for quick content updates across single or multiple screens and internal MemoryCache allows for local source content.
Ready for anything
Q-Line
Versatile signage
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
SmartPlayer
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
OPS Slot
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips professional display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Integrated Media Player
Easily schedule content to play from USB or internal memory. Your Philips professional display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.
Made for results
Q-Line
Success stories
Q-Line
32BDL3650Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
32BDL3511Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
43BDL3650Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
43BDL3511Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3650Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3511Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3550Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3650Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3511Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3550Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3650Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3511Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3550Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3650Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3511Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3550Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3650Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3511Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3550Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
98BDL3650Q/00
98"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
