Philips Q-Line

Ready for anything, the Q-Line series is easy to set-up and available in both HD and 4K Ultra HD for powerful engagement. These displays require no additional hardware and can be configured for almost any function.

image

Designed to enhance

x line publicvenue final

Public venues

Inform and engage visitors in public spaces. With a range of size and resolution options, the Q-Line is perfect for mixing and matching based on usage requirements whilst maintaining design consistency throughout the space.

Public venues
shopmall wide view

Retail

Optimise any retail space for a better shopping experience. Easily create and control promotional content across single or multiple displays with CMND, and keep running costs down with SmartPower.

Retail
kv corporate image blank 1

Corporate

Easily connect and share content for ultra-efficient meetings and presentations. Built-in Android* gives you access to more devices and apps, whilst CMND allows for updateable internal communications in an instant. * Built-in Android available on selected models.

Corporate
tableaux 25inch store 2 food and beverage

Food & beverage

Clearly display menus, update item availability, pricing, and promotions with ease using CMND. Integrated SmartPlayer and an internal MemoryCache allow for local content to be scheduled and pushed as needed.

Food & beverage
entertainment

Entertainment

Keep patrons engaged with vibrant content in up to 4K Ultra HD and impressive sizes that reach up to 86-inches. CMND allows for quick content updates across single or multiple screens and internal MemoryCache allows for local source content.

Entertainment
education 2

Education

Bring lessons to life with up to 4K Ultra HD resolution, and engage students with better connectivity, and open source apps through built-in Android*. CMND allows for custom content to be created and displayed with ease. * Built-in Android available on selected models.

Education

Ready for anything

Q-Line

Versatile signage

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
Ultimate attention

Q-Line makes your content the focal point in any space.

image

Made for results

Harness the full power of this display: managed remotely with Wave

This product is Wave ready. Unlock the full power and potential of your Philips professional displays with PPDS Wave.

Discover Wave
image

Q-Line

Q-Line

31″
image

32BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

See details See details
31″
image

32BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

See details See details
42″
image

43BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
42″
image

43BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
49″
image

50BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
49″
image

50BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
49″
image

50BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL3550Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
97″
image

98BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

  • 98"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch