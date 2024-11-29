Laser Clinics
Laser Clinics enhances customer engagement with PPDS
Background
Laser Clinics is a rapidly expanding global cosmetics brand born in Australia, offering tailored beauty treatments for individual needs and desired results. With over 180 locations globally, 46 in the UK alone, they are the largest cosmetic clinic in the world. With strict brand standards, all treatments are performed with medical grade equipment and advanced technology by Doctors, Advanced Nurse Practitioners, and trained Therapists. That paired with incredible customer service has allowed Laser Clinics to catapult into the leading position in the laser hair removal field.
Challenge
Laser Clinics required a high-quality digital display solution to drive customer engagement at the front of their UK Brent Cross shopping centre store. They wanted to improve the store’s kerb appeal by displaying vibrant marketing materials, updates about new treatments, group credentials and current offers to passers-by. Their sites are always situated in busy locations with heavy footfall, usually in shopping centres or on highstreets. For this reason, their plan was to connect the digital display screen to their existing digital signage solution to inform the high volume of passing traffic about Laser Clinics and their services.
Solution
To achieve maximum customer engagement Laser Clinics teamed up with TVC Technology Solutions and PPDS for their improved in-store digital solution. The Philips 65” Ultra HD Q-Line Displays were selected as the solution and were installed within the Laser Clinics store at the Brent Cross shopping centre in London. The Ultra HD display allows users to inform and enthral potential customers with picture perfect images. In addition the FailOver function also provided Laser Clinics the reassurance that content would keep playing even if the primary source went down, as a highly visible shop front in a prominent location this was a key requirement.
Benefits
Big impact: The Q Line display provided the ability to easily manage content, improve customer engagement with ultra HD sharp picture quality.
Powered by Android: Android-powered displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. All displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.
Reassurance: The FailOver function allows the displays to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, providing clients reassurance that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down.
Updating software and settings: CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status to make managing displays easy.