Presenting solution

Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips B-Line display with our preferred partners solutions to keep the focus on business objectives.

image
image

Are you ready to solve the following concerns within your corporate space?

  • You never find the right cable to present your content when in a meeting room?

  • You need a quick and reliable solution when video conferencing?

  • You wish you could present anything from your phone, tablet, or laptop?

  • You don’t want to change anything in your current set up?

We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Ensure

a flawless meeting and videocall experience

Play

custom content when displays are not in use

Maximise

engagement with zero technical distractions

image

Philips B-Line

Dare to B

Philips B-Line has been designed to enhance meeting room collaboration and bring new levels of simplicity to sharing and scheduling content.

Easily schedule and stream content from one any device with the Google Cast technology and HDMI hot plug detection.

Thanks to the integrated Android OS, additional tools and features can be added through the Google Play Store

B-Line
logo greenplayer

GreenPlayer

GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.

Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.

GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.

GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.

GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.

Discover more
logo admira

ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER

A modular solution

Admira is a modular solution that allows total management of digital circuits.

The cloud-based platform improves the status control of the screens, as well as the content broadcasted on them.

The powerful system allows the emission of dynamic and interactive content, and customizes the broadcast according to the location and public profile.

Admira is also compatible with IoT devices and sensors, which allow collecting audience data and measuring and analyzing customers.

And all of this in real time and in a friendly, agile and efficient way by a collaborative web platform, with maximum security and privacy.

Discover more
logo tdm

TDM Signage Solutions

TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.

Discover more
deneva

DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER

Take the control of your meeting spaces

Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.

DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.

Discover more
image

CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER

Complete control

Our Philips B-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.

Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,

Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,

Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,

Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.

Discover more
image

LOGITECH - PREFERRED PARTNER

Video conferencing with Logitech Rally Family

Logitech is raising the bar with its next generation portfolio of appliance and PC-based solutions for better video meetings in rooms of all shapes and sizes.

To make video conferencing easier than ever before, Logitech solutions work with today’s leading video conferencing services (Teams and Zoom certified).

The Logitech® Rally family of all-in-one video bars and modular conference camera systems are easy to use, easy to install and simple to manage.

Discover more

