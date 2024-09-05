Products

Every industry. Every requirement. Philips Professional TVs, Digital Signage, LED displays and videowalls deliver everything you need to optimise results through innovative tech advancements. Explore the latest range of Philips Professional Displays here at PPDS.

display solutions hero edited
50″
image

50HFL4518U/12

  • 50" Hospitality TV

  • powered by Android™

See details
55″
image

55HFL4518U/12

  • 55" Hospitality TV

  • powered by Android™

See details
32″
image

32HFL4518/12

  • 32" Hospitality TV

  • powered by Android™

See details
65″
image

65HFL4518U/12

  • 65" Hospitality TV

  • powered by Android™

See details
24″
image

24HFL4518/12

  • 24" Hospitality TV

  • powered by Android™

See details
43″
image

43HFL4518U/12

  • 43" Hospitality TV

  • powered by Android™

See details
64″
image

65BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: c

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details
49″
image

50BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: e

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details
54″
image

55BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: d

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details
24″
image

24HFL3014P/12

Energy Label: e
See details
10″
image

10BDL3351T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details
31″
image

32BDL5150I/00

  • 32"

  • Android

See details

