Mission critical reliability
Fine detail, perfect colours and crisp, clear content are brought firmly into focus with Philips professional displays.
Delivering critical content clearly
Enhanced performance
Enabling the team with larger-than-life detail for faster and more informed decision-making.
Operational efficiency
FailOver ensures that backup content is immediately available in case of a primary source outage.
Real time control
Android enables live information and custom integrations all via an intuitive and easy-to-use interface.
Optimised efficiency
Critical hubs controlling whole city infrastructure, international air spaces, global transportation, or security operations, control rooms depend on displays that deliver on reliability, always-on functionality, crisp and clear colour and picture quality, connectivity and versatile and intuitive user experiences.
Control room displays
Seamless and secure
Whether a larger-than-life videowall or creatively shaped LED wall, a touch screen or an ultra HD digital display, Philips professional displays deliver seamless and secure solutions that can be configured to operate with no downtime, for optimised operations in busy environments.
Benefits
Designed for control rooms
Enhance control room productivity with the latest innovations from PPDS.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
