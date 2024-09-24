You're in command
Optimise your on-screen content with the PPDS exclusive CMND platform. Philips professional displays that feature CMND put you in total control with powerful content creation, advanced system connectivity and pro-grade deployment through an easy to use interface.
Take control with CMND
Effortless network operation
Easily perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status.
Your content within your CMND
A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content.
Personalise every experience
Streamline processes and make visitors feel welcome with personalised communication.
Apps made easy
Quickly install and launch any app. Even when you’re off-site and working remotely.
From installation to daily operation
CMND is an end-to-end solution that lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. Whether you’re running a small network of digital signage solutions and professional TVs, or managing hundreds of displays in multiple locations.
Contact
Get in touch