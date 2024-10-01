Collaborating solution

Products

Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips C-Line display with Interact and our preferred partners solution to keep the focus on business objectives.

image
image

Ready to solve these concerns within your corporate space?

  • You wish you had taken a picture of your last brainstorm in the meeting room before someone erased the board?

  • You created a nice draft of a strategic plan on a whiteboard, and wish you could send it to your team for feedback with just one click?

  • You need a display that runs directly on Windows?

  • One part of your staff sits remote but you want to work together on one document?

  • We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.

Enhance

creativity and maximise collaboration

Improve

team productivity and efficiency

Provide

a premium user experience

image

Philips C-Line

Collaborate smarter and bring the team together

Inspire a new wave of productivity. The Philips C-Line delivers advanced business enhancing features to support your team in creating their best work. Designed for future-focused settings, this revolutionary display combines a flush design with an edge-to-edge glass front, multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode,

  • Brainstorms, think tanks, conceptual innovation sessions,

  • Write, draw, move and shape things live on screen,

  • Cast any device to the larger display.

C-Line
image

Interact

Wireless presenting solution

Interact is a full-featured multi-screen interactive software designed for casting, wireless display and remote control between mobile devices (such as phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) and large displays.

Interact - wireless screen sharing
logo admira

ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER

Boost the impact of your campaigns

Admira allows you to control the performance of advertising campaigns in real time. It offers powerful scheduling and distribution features that allow customized broadcasting at the unique consumer level.

It supports all kinds of dynamic and interactive content, besides impressive formats that multiply the impact on the target (holograms, avatars, LED fans, videomapping ...).


Discover more
deneva

DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER

Smart solutions

DENEVA allows to develop smart digital solutions that drives employee engagement, helps customers and business to enhance users’ experiences and improves brand image. It is the suitable CMS to streamline your internal communications and improve reception design in the workplace.

DENEVA combines the latest user experience with the cutting-edge technology for managing digital content: omnichannel support, integrations with third-party solutions, interactivity, advanced facial recognition technology, reporting, proximity engagement and big-data analysis. All of this integrated into innovative solutions adapted to each environment that could be used to quickly inform your employees with the latest news, welcome visitors and convey a dynamic brand image all in one easy step.

Discover more
image

CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER

Complete control

Our Philips C-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.

Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,

Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,

Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,

Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.

Discover more
image

LOGITECH - PREFERRED PARTNER

Video conferencing with Logitech Rally Family

Logitech is raising the bar with its next generation portfolio of appliance and PC-based solutions for better video meetings in rooms of all shapes and sizes.

To make video conferencing easier than ever before, Logitech solutions work with today’s leading video conferencing services (Teams and Zoom certified).

The Logitech® Rally family of all-in-one video bars and modular conference camera systems are easy to use, easy to install and simple to manage.

Discover more

