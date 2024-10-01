Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Direct view LED displays

Experience total creative freedom with limitless Philips direct view LED displays, allowing you to combine as many displays as you like to form custom shapes of any size.

image
image

All in the box – All In One LED

Philips Unite LED All In One range

An astounding line-up bringing 4K and 8K dvLED wow factor together with LCD processing power – in one box, ready to install in as little as an hour.

Philips Unite LED All in One
image

Philips Unite LED 5000 Series

Your essential range of investment-friendly flip chip COB panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability, as well as energy efficiency.

Philips Unite LED 5000 Series
image

Philips Public LED 5000 Series

Your essential range of investment-friendly dvLED panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability in public spaces.

Philips Public LED 5000 Series
image

The ultimate large size presentation display in corporate environments

Philips L-Line 6000 Series

Display content as its meant to be seen, taking videowall versatility to the next level with the Philips 6000 Series direct view LED. Presenting whites and blacks perfectly for a crystal clear performance and inspired business vision in your meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and lobbies.

Philips L-Line 6000 Series
image

Infinite retail possibilities

Philips L-Line 7000 Series

Go with the flow and shape up for optimal retail results with the dynamic Philips 7000 Series direct view LED. Low energy consumption, colour, contrast, corners and curves are all catered for with this vibrant display, delivering high bright and higher bright to inspire sales in any lighting environment.

Philips L-Line 7000 Series
image

A limitless display for your public venues

Philips L-Line 8000 series

No limits. No boundaries. Designed for longer viewing distances, the Philips 8000 Series direct view LED delivers infinite possibilities. Seamless linking, bevelled-edge options and multiple pixel pitches enable a truly unique display, shaped and sized for exhilarating results in public venues.

Philips L-Line 8000 Series
image

For high end presentation in corporate environments

Philips L-Line 9000 series

Your masterpiece display, the Philips 9000 Series direct view LED combines the very best in quality components to deliver whites, blacks, colour and contrast, texture and speed with no compromise. The ultimate presentation wall for your corporate content and business results.

Philips L-Line 9000 Series

Let's team up for LED

Engineering the future of direct view LED displays

Bring trusted quality, proven efficiency and total versatility together with our global support.

Ready to get started?
image

LED configurator

The PPDS LED Configurator makes it easy to design and deploy a tailored display setup across your entire business.

Start configurator

Success stories

They did it... with Philips LED displays

fersa b5z 11
Success story

Fersa Bearings

Fersa Bearings showcases their innovative spirit with PPDS

Read More
oru 2
Success story

Oral Roberts University

Providing a display of power for new ‘state-of-the-art’ Athletic Center at Oral Roberts University

Read More
dr 07 1 8
Success story

Desert Reign Church

A match made in heaven: PPDS, together with integration partner, TechArts, seamlessly deliver the largest Philips direct view LED installation in North America to date, bring next level engagement and...

Read More
si202307090278 hires jpeg 24bit rgb
Success story

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Driving fast-track global hospitality: Philips dvLED wall transforms Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club experience

Read More
les cottages 1
Success story

Les Cottages de France

Les Cottages de France revolutionises its entertainment with PPDS

Read More
vlcsnap 2023 03 30 10h54m38s098
Success story

AlienTrick

AlienTrick beam their out of this world concepts with PPDS

Read More
10416 0317
Success story

Footasylum steps up store footfall with high ...

Always aiming to defy the ordinary, Footasylum captivates new customers into its Cabot Circus store in Bristol, UK, with a super-sized brilliant new Philips dvLED window display.

Read More
140983 ppds case video study led heijmans ism bis 00 00 12 09
Success story

Heijmans

Heijmans develops another eye-catching design with PPDS

Read More
20210908 162623
Success story

CUPRA

CUPRA redefines the showroom with PPDS

Read More
fnac brussels 11
Success story

Fnac Brussels

Fnac Brussels reaches new heights in customer experience with PPDS

Read More
harfid philips 028 changed screenfill
Success story

HARFID

HARFID innovates the future of construction with PPDS

Read More

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch