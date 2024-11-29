CUPRA
CUPRA redefines the showroom with PPDS
Background
A contemporary vision of sportiness, CUPRA is redefining the high-performance driving revolution. With over 350 authorised dealers and over 390 service partners, this Spanish automobile powerhouse is fast becoming a driving force in the electric car world. On that topic, CUPRA is already set to become a fully electric car brand with its range of customisable racing inspired models for the street, track, or off-road fun. Better still, CUPRA aims to reach carbon-neutral production at its Martorell plant by 2050.
Challenge
It’s no surprise that electric cars are the future. And with the new era of automobiles comes a new era of technology—both within the cars, and across the brand. That’s why when the CUPRA flagship showroom was set-up in Munich, it was just as important to have the right tech that reflects the brand’s authority on innovation. What CUPRA needed was a cutting-edge system that allows them to create a localised identity, whilst also having the flexibility to accommodate the ever-changing demonstrator and showroom models within the dealership.
Solution
To turn their vision into a reality, CUPRA teamed up with MEKmedia and PPDS for a showroom like no other. Together, a custom solution was designed and deployed in less than three days. To ensure absolute showroom flexibility, a modular display set-up was created to allow for fast and versatile content playback. Three Philips L-Line LED displays and an oversized 65-inch Philips screen were installed to showcase the features, branding, and benefits of each model. The display set-up was designed in such a way that they could be shifted to match the various showroom configurations, as well as being utilised in the front windows to attract more traffic. This set-up also allows for the car configurator to be utilised, enabling customers to create their dream car live on-screen—an important aspect to the CUPRA brand. This resulted in significantly greater brand awareness, customer interaction, and staff productivity.
Benefits
Modular design: A flexible display set-up means that the showroom can be customised effortlessly to suit the various models and events throughout the year.
Retail car configurator: Customers can configure their dream car live on screen to see how it will look before placing their official order. This increased customer confidence whilst also reducing the amount of demonstrator models required.
Fast deployment: PPDS and MEKmedia designed and deployed the entire system in under three days.
Easy updates: Staff can push new content with ease using a central system.