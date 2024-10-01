Gamification experience
Create an immersive experience with gamification. Help your customers select, customise, and visualise their future product with an interactive display that comes to life with our LED solution. Show all product variations and offer a unique buying experience to boost sales.
You can now solve the following concerns, and help customers find their perfect product
You want to show all your high-value products, even in a small showroom?
You need to show all options and product variations?
You want the customer to have an immersive product selection experience?
Complete
All products can be viewed regardless of your available floor space
Convincing
Realistic product experience through digital innovation
Fun & easy
Help customers make purchase decisions in an entertaining way
Imagine bringing fun and interaction to the customer’s shopping experience
Leo Zwagemaker, AVL Solutions, testifies of this great success
Solution components
Discover below what components are necessary to implement this type of solution
Check more retail solutions
They did it
Success stories
Contact
Get in touch