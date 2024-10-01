Let’s get Phygital
Bring the benefits of online shopping to your store. Our new hybrid shopping solution digitises your full product range with interactive touch-screens, and allows your customers to have their selected items in their hands within minutes.
Discover the latest trends in retail, and solve the following problems
You want to bring the convenience of online shopping into your physical store?
You need to bring a new experience to your customers?
You want to offer unlimited choice to your customers?
Unlimited
All the benefits of online shopping in your physical store
Wider audience
A new experience to attract new customers
Convenient
Digital in-store shopping with immediate product collection
85% increase in revenues
85% increase in revenues, Konrad Jezierski, Head of eobuwie.pl testifies of his success
Success story
They did it - bringing phygital to fashion
Paving the future for the retail world, MODIVO is a brand new fashion store concept like no other. Launched in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, this revolutionary retail store fuses the physical store experience with digital shopping—bringing to life a new phygital concept. Part of the already legendary eobuwie group based in Poland, MODIVO arrives with a team holding over 20 years of experience. Quickly becoming a success story, MODIVO phygital stores are now located in Poland and Czech Republic.
