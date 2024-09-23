Enhance your reach
Empower your team and maximise audience engagement. Philips professional TVs and signage solutions are designed to optimise your studio, newsroom and digital centres with dynamic content, versatile connectivity and interactive functionality for perfect broadcasting.
Optimising broadcast
Real-time content
Display real-time content and live feeds from multiple sources with CMND to ensure accurate broadcasts featuring the latest information.
Interactive control
Touchscreen functionality will empower your presenters with interactive storytelling, and allow for faster content control by your wider team.
Benefits
Designed for broadcast
Optimise your on-air and off-air performance with the latest innovations from PPDS.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
Multi-touch technology
Success stories
Broadcast
Desert Reign Church
Desert Reign Church

A match made in heaven: PPDS, together with integration partner, TechArts, seamlessly deliver the largest Philips direct view LED installation in North America to date, bring next level engagement and...
RadioFr.
RadioFr. innovates its station capabilities with PPDS
La Télé
La Télé presents a unique studio approach with PPDS
