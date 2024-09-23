Products

Enhance your reach

Empower your team and maximise audience engagement. Philips professional TVs and signage solutions are designed to optimise your studio, newsroom and digital centres with dynamic content, versatile connectivity and interactive functionality for perfect broadcasting.

image

Optimising broadcast

Real-time content

Display real-time content and live feeds from multiple sources with CMND to ensure accurate broadcasts featuring the latest information.

Interactive control

Touchscreen functionality will empower your presenters with interactive storytelling, and allow for faster content control by your wider team.

Benefits

Designed for broadcast

Optimise your on-air and off-air performance with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

image

