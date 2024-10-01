Whatever your industry, providing your customers with relevant and timely entertainment, information, offers and promotions makes great business sense. Designed with a built-in tuner to allow you to switch them on with the channels of your choice, the Philips B-Line is your versatile, connected signage solution. And with PPDS Publisher included, you can create, control, push and schedule exciting new content to your TV, easily and intuitively with your own device – whenever you want, wherever you are.