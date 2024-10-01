Products

Powering evolution for teachers and students

A brighter future starts with intelligent innovations. PPDS places your learning environment at the top of the class with world-leading Philips professional displays and complete solutions to power digital transformations or take your smart schooling set-up to the next level.

image

Open² elevating smart schooling

How can we help you?

Bring your vision to life with our innovative display solutions

1a classroom interactive main image

Engaging learning methods

2021 04 18 gsg philips 028

Secure and reliable IT integration

4 distance learning focus image

Innovative teaching trends

3a lecture theatre focus image 2

Boost appeal and minimise costs

education t line classroom

Complete top-class solutions

School or university?

education t line

Advancing smart schools

3a lecture theatre main image

Elevating university excellence

education t line

Education Solutions

image
Interactive Teaching
image
Traditional teaching sessions
image
Distance learning
image
Room booking education
image
Wireless Screen Sharing education
image
Teaching in a lecture theatre
image
Wayfinding in education
image
Student information
image
Academic branding

Benefits

Designed for education

Elevate your classes with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

Seamless solutions for education

Philips displays from PPDS bring education settings to life. Whether for the classroom or lecture theatre, the back office, common areas and around campus – and whether you prefer a standalone or networked, interactive or static display – with the solution-based, customer-focused approach from PPDS the display is just the beginning. Harnessing the power of your familiar software, whether you need to enhance collaboration, to engage students on site and working from home, or to inform the whole-campus community, with PPDS you’ll discover education technology solutions to take your setting securely into the future.

Interesting pieces
higher education hybrid learning

PPDS partners with Logitech to bring world class video conferencing and collaboration features for enhanced meeting room experiences on Philips professional displays

Latest PPDS partnership combines Logitech’s advanced range of video conferencing and audio solutions with the dedicated Philips corporate and education display ranges to offer extensive, unrivalled online meeting and collaboration capabilities for hybrid working and learning.

t line education final

PPDS partners with the Didacta Association to help drive positive change to education

PPDS has become a full member of the Didacta Association as part of its ongoing strategy to support and drive positive change for education using its advanced range of professional displays.

Success stories

Education

education t line classroom
Success story

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium revolutionises learning with PPDS

Read More
tenstar telehandler 5
Success story

Tenstar Simulation

Tenstar Simulation turns greener, safer machine training into a reality with PPDS.

Read More
leger des heils case study 11 oktober 2021 melanie lemahieu 1
Success story

Leger des Heils - the Dutch arm of the Salvat...

Leger des Heils connects communities with education and technology with Philips professional displays

Read More

