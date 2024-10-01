Wireless screen sharing
Keep students engaged with smooth, interruption-free lessons. Wireless screen sharing saves time and keeps the flow of thought going with seamless content casting to the big screen from multiple sources. Better still, mirror sharing allows the content on the big screen to be shared to the personal device of each student to ensure they don’t miss a detail. PPDS offers Philips displays with Interact or Google Cast, for effortless and secure wireless connectivity between mobiles, laptops, and desktops.
Fast and easy content casting
You’re fed up with searching for and losing cables?
You can never find the right cable to share your screen?
You wish you can cast content and receive content from your display with push of a button?
No cables
Ensure cleaner classrooms with no missing or broken cables
Multiple sources
Cast from multiple devices for collaborative presentations
Mirror sharing
Mirror content from the big screen to personal devices
Solution components
It's simple! you only need 1 component, see below
