Retail

Stand out from the crowd and inspire customers with your collection. Our smart solutions help you show the latest fashion trends with dynamic content personalised for every unique shopper to boost sales and engagement.

Open² amplifying in-store sales

Highlighted solutions

Gamification experience

Let’s get phygital

Optimise your store with AI & analytics

Safe and healthy shopping

Bring your vision to life with our innovative display solutions

How can we help you?

Store architect / designer

Bringing new ideas & inspiration to your customers

Brand manager, Category manager, Marketing role

A personalised & interactive brand experience

Consultant, Chain / Store manager

Optimisation based on hard evidence

System integrator

Getting things done with a reliable partner

Retail solutions

Optimise your store
Interaction and Wayfinding
Let’s get Phygital
Impressive Branding
Gamification experience
Digital Window Dressing
Safe shopping

Designed for retail

Getting real about seamless customer journeys and personal experiences.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

Versatile shapes and sizing

Ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations on size. Shape into corners or flow through a creative curve with bevelled edge options flexing to your design.

SmartPlayer

Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

Smart Power

The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

What do others say?

Success stories

Success story

Silmäasema

Bringing vision into the future for Finnish eye care specialist, Silmäasema, FirstView installs Philips professional displays managed remotely with PPDS Wave

Read More
Success story

Laser Clinics

Laser Clinics enhances customer engagement with PPDS

Read More
Success story

Footasylum steps up store footfall with high ...

Always aiming to defy the ordinary, Footasylum captivates new customers into its Cabot Circus store in Bristol, UK, with a super-sized brilliant new Philips dvLED window display.

Read More
Success story

Jack Wolfskin

Jack Wolfskin brings the adventure indoors with PPDS, delivering an immersive 7.5m2 Philips L-Line 7000 Series LED videowall to engage in-store customers and draw crowds passing by.

Read More
Success story

Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet

Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet evolves the supermarket shopping experience with PPDS

Read More
Success story

CUPRA

CUPRA redefines the showroom with PPDS

Read More
Success story

MODIVO - bringing phygital to fashion

Cutting-edge store, MODIVO, transforms the retail fashion world...

Read More
Success story

Fnac Brussels

Fnac Brussels reaches new heights in customer experience with PPDS

Read More
Success story

CCHH Concept Cycles Hamburg

Specialized Hamburg creates a world-first concept with PPDS.

Read More
Success story

Bergen Airport

Duty Free sales take off at Bergen Airport thanks to PPDS

Read More
Success story

Gattinoni Mondo di Vacanze

Gattinoni Mondo di Vacanze adds a personal touch with PPDS

Read More
Success story

Kuoni Travel

Kuoni takes travellers on a new journey with Philips professional displays

Read More
Success story

Mercedes

Valladolid-based authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer of the Adarsa group leaps into the future with Philips displays solutions

Read More
Success story

GameStop

GameStop Italia levels up with PPDS

Read More
Success story

UX Global

UX Global powers up vision with PPDS

Read More
Success story

Pinalli Profumerie

Pinalli Profumerie revitalises its stores with a fresh new look by PPDS

Read More
Success story

eobuwie.pl

eobuwie.pl pushes the boundaries with a digitally enabled store concept powered by PPDS

Read More
Success story

Eni gas e luce

Eni gas e luce energises its store experience with PPDS

Read More
Success story

PeopleCount H&M

Implementing safer social distancing with PeopleCount from PPDS

Read More
Success story

Besson Chaussures

Besson Chaussures digitises its store experience with PPDS

Read More

