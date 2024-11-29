Bergen Airport

Benefits

Maximum reliability: Robust performance means screens can be kept on 24/7 without complications.

High brightness: Perfect display brightness levels of 700 nits attracts attention whilst remaining comfortable on the eye.

Energy efficient: Low energy consumption screens reduce operational costs to maximise profits.

Cinema screen aspect ratio: A 16x9 aspect ratio allows content to be displayed without compromising image resolution.

Multifunctional solution: Product promotions and local guide information can be updated and pushed across the entire display or on selected screens.

Futureproof design: New features can be added by 3C Technology as new needs arise.

Ultra-quick and easy deployment: The custom set-up was devised and installed in under a week.