Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips T-Line 10” touchscreen display with a room booking solution to keep the focus on business objectives.

image
image

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

  • Your employees are often busy trying to find an available meeting room?

  • You have unoccupied booked meeting rooms?

  • You are fed up with interruptions during meetings?

  • You need to book meeting rooms from distance?

  • We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.

Philips T-Line 10” touchscreen display combined with a room booking software

Improve

employee efficiency

Optimise

meeting room bookings

Enhance

the user experience

image

Philips T-Line 10" multi-touch display

Small display – big impact

This ultra-clear multi-touch smart 10-inch display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement.

  • Effortless setup and total control

  • Superb picture with a responsive touchscreen

  • Versatile system solution

T-Line 10” Control Display
logo telelogos

TELELOGOS - PREFERRED PARTNER

Efficient room bookings

Optimise room bookings and manage all the signage displays in your office. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Telelogos.

  • Find an available room, check its equipment, book it instantly, and be guided to its location

  • Touch-screen / Outlook add-on / Interactive kiosk / Mobile app

  • Manage all signage in your office—from reception to meeting rooms

Discover more
logo gobright

GOBRIGHT - PREFERRED PARTNER

Optimise meeting room management

Increase the efficiency of meeting rooms and seize the occasion to make your workspace more flexible. Powered by one of our preferred partner, GoBright.


- Search, find and book a meeting room, that suit your needs, via App, Online portal, Outlook Plugin, Mapping, or via the Room Panel,

- Control your AV & Lighting settings and Report malfunctions with Room Control,

- Book Catering ad Extra Services directly with your room,

- Wayfinding screens show the availability and the direction of the rooms,

- Manage room occupancy to save time, money, and space,

- Full cloud solution with Outlook plugin, analysis data, and mobile app synchronisation.

Discover more
logo greenplayer

GreenPlayer

GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.

Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.

GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.

GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.

GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.

Discover more
logo tiger

Tiger meeting room solutions

Meeting room booking solution with Tiger

The Tiger meeting room application is an affordable high-end modular solution with perpetual licence model. Tiger is one of the most advanced meeting room management and analytics products on the market running entirely on Philips screens and yet simple to use.

Discover more
logo admira

ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER

Control and optimize the facility and service management of your business

Manage effectively your organization's facilities and spaces, as well as your customer services such as queue/turn management or appointment scheduling.

It’s aimed to optimize in an agile and smart way your buildings, rooms and workstations, as well as to guarantee hygiene and security measures in their use.

It’s designed for smart digital signage devices, which enriches the user experience and reduces the waiting and bore feelings.

At customer service points, this becomes higher customer loyalty and an increasing sales.

Discover more
logo tdm

TDM Signage Solutions

TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.

Discover more
deneva

DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER

Take the control of your meeting spaces

Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.

DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.

Discover more
image

SUCCESS STORY

They did it

SPARKASSE Bank

"An integrated Android SoC and impressive energy efficiency made PPDS the right choice for our digital signage platform."

Marco Coletti, Technology & Acoustic Partner, Pro Lab

Sparkasse
image

SUCCESS STORY

They did it

TClub Tecno - shared workspaces

"Thanks to the reliability and versatile performances of the 10-inch Philips displays, we quickly implemented the features of our DINA multi-protocol software, creating an optimised workplace management system in TClub."

Eros Ghezzi, Business Development Manager, IO.T Solutions

TClub Tecno

