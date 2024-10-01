Philips T-Line 10” Control Display
Small in size, big on impact. The Philips T-Line 10” control display is perfect for shelf advertising, wayfinding, meeting room booking information, and wherever dynamic information is important to be displayed within a limited space.
Designed to enhance
Corporate
Say goodbye to double bookings and wondering if a room is available. The Philips T-Line 10" Control Display synchronises with your corporate calendars for live meeting room information, and touch-screen control for greater efficiency.
Retail
Revolutionise your shopping experience by bringing the digital world into the store. Interactive touch-functionality can be used for product selection, wayfinding, and promotional experiences.
T-Line 10” Control Display
Big impact
Built-in camera and speakers
The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Power over Ethernet (PoE+)
Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.
Made for results
T-Line
Philips T-Line Control
10BDL4551T/00
10"
Powered by Android
Multi-touch
Success stories
