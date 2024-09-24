Powered by Android
Designed exclusively to bring you a secure, intuitive and easy-to-use proven platform from which to connect and build out your unique display solution.
Since 2015 Philips Professional Displays have included the power of Android. We are carrying on our commitment into the long term.
Securely open² your competitive edge with PPDS Android SoC technology
Open to technology that is open to you. At PPDS, and with our Philips Professional Displays, that is our commitment to you. Enabling you to build out the solutions for your unique business, and to the nuances of the industry in which you operate. Your Philips Professional Display really is just the beginning!
Android is the most used operating system in the world, a reassuringly stable development platform. Our System on Chip, modified by our teams for professional use, and designed into many of our digital signage and pro TV models, has been developed to make securely opening to the technology that gives you the competitive edge, easier than ever.
Infinite possibilities for better business
Fast performance
Android System-on-Chip. Powerful performance. Rapid installation.
Versatile options
Optimised for native Android apps. Ready for custom web apps.
Smarter connectivity
Multiple displays. Multiple locations. Unmatched flexibility.
Power up digital signage with Android
Our Android-powered digital signage displays are fast, versatile, and secure. Whatever your industry and whatever the application, the built-in Android OS delivers blazing performance and unrivalled flexibility.
Allowing you to create, engage and inspire customers with your choice of management solutions – whether your own software or one selected from the curated collection available from our proven solutions partners.
Healthier returns – Pro TV with Android
Our long-term commitment to bringing you more with the Android inside our Philips professional TVs brings access to a greater entertainment experience. On our MediaSuite and Philips Business TVs, you will have access to a multitude of Apps from the Google Play store, for streaming, gaming, music and more.
Our Android technology also gives you access to regular software updates, bringing the latest features and functionality to your existing models. Extending your TVs’ lifetimes and expanding your return on technology investment.
