Exclusive Digital Display Supplier for Oracle Red Bull Racing
In AV the best success stories are driven by partnership – industry leaders and pioneers coming together to deliver winning solutions. That essence is captured in our teaming with Oracle Red Bull Racing.
Building on our partnership, which started in 2021, as well as an official Team Supplier for Oracle Red Bull Racing, we are proud to be the exclusive Digital Display Supplier and official Innovation Partner for the team.
You will find a winning range of Philips LED, digital signage, pro TVs and monitors used within the Oracle Red Bull Racing trackside hospitality suite on race weekends, and a growing number of Philips professional displays at their MK7 headquarters in Milton Keynes, UK.
Leading with Philips direct view LED
The Oracle Red Bull Racing Philips professional display kit includes three awesome 10m² 9000 series direct view LED walls – the largest within the entire F1 Paddock Club area – each designed to be highly transportable, moving easily with the team to each F1 location for use in the renowned Oracle Red Bull Racing official trackside hospitality experience.
These are supported by a range of Philips interactive displays, professional TVs and monitors to deliver picture perfect performance in the hospitality suite.
Teaming up for success
At PPDS, our supply partnerships are forged from our desire to bring better to our partners. Our ‘Driven by Partnership’ PPDS & Red Bull Racing Challenge 2022 gave our system integration partners the vehicle to accelerate sales results and drive them toward epic experiences. From F1 race weekends in the Red Bull Racing hospitality suites at Zandvoort in the Netherlands and Monza in Italy, through to a Red Bull Racing factory tour - over 80 prizes were won this year alone. The Challenge is back for 2023, and our system integration partners are registered automatically. Will you be on the Podium? Check out this year's Challenge for inspiration, then take your driver's seat and start accelerating to the chequered flag!
Driving for the best
The team behind the reigning Formula One™ World Champions, Oracle Red Bull Racing was formed in 2004 with ambitions to challenge for race victories and world championship titles. Sounds familiar to us at PPDS and, with less than 20 years under our bonnet as well, we are achieving toward those same founding aspirations!
Over the years the Oracle Red Bull Racing team has honed its product to become a top team and in 2021 and 2022, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the wheel, raced its way to achieve top podium places. Again, a very similar trajectory to that of Philips professional displays – proven as a leading professional display brand with a winning team – PPDS – in the driving seat.
