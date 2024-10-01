In AV the best success stories are driven by partnership – industry leaders and pioneers coming together to deliver winning solutions. That essence is captured in our teaming with Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Building on our partnership, which started in 2021, as well as an official Team Supplier for Oracle Red Bull Racing, we are proud to be the exclusive Digital Display Supplier and official Innovation Partner for the team.

You will find a winning range of Philips LED, digital signage, pro TVs and monitors used within the Oracle Red Bull Racing trackside hospitality suite on race weekends, and a growing number of Philips professional displays at their MK7 headquarters in Milton Keynes, UK.