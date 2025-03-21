Products

Presenting Philips ScreenShare

Wireless content sharing made easy for meetings, classes, and more.

Get it from here
ScreenShare_Frame_WO_Text

Corporate

Bring meeting leaders and delegates the easiest content sharing experience – making confident, secure presenting a breeze.

Philips ScreenShare- 4152E Edu 1

Education

Enable the easiest education experiences with simple and secure screen sharing for teachers and students, visiting lecturers and guest speakers. 

Your secure, one-stop content sharing software solution

Philips ScreenShare allows presenters and participants to wirelessly share the content on their own devices onto the main display. Whether educators and students, or business meeting participants, collaborating using Philips ScreenShare is easy, secure, and requires no additional hardware at all.

ScreenShare_Frame_6_Text

Connecting directly from any device

With Philips ScreenShare, attendees can share from any device and operating platform, whether online, Windows, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, or Android. The display manager can give control to the meeting organiser, allowing them to connect and choose which presenters can share the content on their own devices onto the main screen.

Providing a proven secure sharing solution

Philips ScreenShare is GDPR compliant and COMSEC tested for security. Allowing meeting and classroom managers, as well as delegates and stakeholders, peace of mind for content and data safety.

