Presenting Philips ScreenShare

Bring meeting leaders and delegates the easiest content sharing experience – making confident, secure presenting a breeze.
Enable the easiest education experiences with simple and secure screen sharing for teachers and students, visiting lecturers and guest speakers.
Your secure, one-stop content sharing software solution
Philips ScreenShare allows presenters and participants to wirelessly share the content on their own devices onto the main display. Whether educators and students, or business meeting participants, collaborating using Philips ScreenShare is easy, secure, and requires no additional hardware at all.
Connecting directly from any device
With Philips ScreenShare, attendees can share from any device and operating platform, whether online, Windows, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, or Android. The display manager can give control to the meeting organiser, allowing them to connect and choose which presenters can share the content on their own devices onto the main screen.
Providing a proven secure sharing solution
Philips ScreenShare is GDPR compliant and COMSEC tested for security. Allowing meeting and classroom managers, as well as delegates and stakeholders, peace of mind for content and data safety.
