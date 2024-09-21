Products

Power and productivity

Open² a connected workplace that delivers on a seamless, branded journey from reception and your lift lobbies, throughout office spaces and hot desks, into meeting rooms, boardrooms and beyond.

image

Open² fruitful collaborations

From first impressions to fruitful collaborations

Whether you are integrating meeting room set-ups that include Microsoft Teams, Webex or Zoom, if you need space booking solutions, or wire-free wayfinding, at PPDS we have partnered with the very best to bring proven, ready-to-go corporate solutions together with our Philips professional displays.

Corporate solutions

image
Presenting solution
image
Informing solution
image
Presenting solution
image
Showcasing solution
image
Wayfinding and room booking solution
image
Desk booking solution
image
Room booking solution
image
Registering solution
image
Collaborating solution
image
Showcasing solution
image
Control and monitor solution
image
Decision making solution
image
Inspiring solution
image
Decision making solution
image
Control and monitor solution

Transforming corporations

Easy sharing

Keep meetings running smoothly and efficiently with seamless Windows, Apple and Android connectivity via Chromecast built-in and HDMI hotplug detection.

Stronger branding

Inspire staff and visitors at your workspace with customised branding and scheduled content across your displays using Smart Info and Scheduler.

Corporate displays

image
Q-Line
image
B-Line
image
D-Line
image
T-Line 10” Control Display
image
C-Line
image
Philips X-Line
image
Philips L-Line 9000 Series
image
Philips L-Line 7000 Series
image
Philips L-Line 6000 Series

Designed for corporate

Empower your employees with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

HDMI hotplug detection

When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognises direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off switching.

image

Google Play store

Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

image

Scheduler

Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

AppControl

Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.

image

SUCCESS STORY

They did it - Decision making solution

HARFID - integrated project development and total construction company

"The design of the Philips LED Videowall is breathtaking, and the overall solution has enabled a real difference in what is now possible."

Harfid Hadrovic, CEO, HARFID

HARFID
image

SUCCESS STORY

They did it - Room booking solution

TClub Tecno - shared workspaces

"Thanks to the reliability and versatile performances of the 10-inch Philips displays, we quickly implemented the features of our DINA multi-protocol software, creating an optimised workplace management system in TClub."

Eros Ghezzi, Business Development Manager, IO.T Solutions

TClub Tecno
image

SUCCESS STORY

They did it - Informing solution

Bania Hotel Thermal Ski resort - Conference Center

''Philips enabled us to create a comprehensive AV solution that was versatile enough to accommodate the various spaces and functions of the Bania Conference Center.''

Marcin Bogaczyk, AV Designer, A+V

Bania Conference Center
image

SUCCESS STORY

They did it - Presenting solution

Meet in Place - Global Off-Site Meeting Rooms

"At the heart of Meet in Place is considered design for productive modern working. We want to innovate the meeting space industry and it is because of this that we chose to work with Philips and Niio to facilitate our art programme: specifically creating premium and changing digital art exhibitions that are available to view in every room, in every Meet in Place globally."

Yaron Kopel, Founder, Meet in Place

Meet in Place

Success stories

Corporate

fersa b5z 11
Success story

Fersa Bearings

Fersa Bearings showcases their innovative spirit with PPDS

Read More
si202307090278 hires jpeg 24bit rgb
Success story

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Driving fast-track global hospitality: Philips dvLED wall transforms Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club experience

Read More
vlcsnap 2023 03 30 10h54m38s098
Success story

AlienTrick

AlienTrick beam their out of this world concepts with PPDS

Read More
bania conference centrum hotel bania 02 2020 fot szymon polanski 5770
Success story

Bania Conference Center

Bania Hotel Thermal and Ski takes care of business with PPDS

Read More
philips citizen 3
Success story

Citizen Watch Italy

Citizen Watch Italy creates a timeless experience with PPDS

Read More
140983 ppds case video study led heijmans ism bis 00 00 12 09
Success story

Heijmans

Heijmans develops another eye-catching design with PPDS

Read More
itas 4
Success story

ITAS Mutua

ITAS Mutua creates a harmony of innovations in the boardroom with PPDS

Read More
technische unie 15
Success story

Technische Unie

Technische Unie thinks smarter with a new Inspiration Centre powered by PPDS

Read More
jpeg files philips case study jan heintze kick box by panduit eindhoven stadion 02 12 2020 melanie lemahieu 7
Success story

Philips Stadion

Jan Heintze Kick Box by Panduit goes sky-high with PPDS.

Read More
02 tclub
Success story

TClub Tecno

Tecno starts the workplace revolution with its new TClub, powered by PPDS

Read More
classic conference room image credit tom mannion 6
Success story

Meet in Place

Meet in Place turns rentable meeting rooms into rotating art exhibitions with PPDS and with Niio, the premium platform for digital art

Read More
2 sparkasse
Success story

Sparkasse

Sparkasse innovates traditional banking with new digital innovations by PPDS

Read More
harfid philips 028 changed screenfill
Success story

HARFID

HARFID innovates the future of construction with PPDS

Read More
bper 46
Success story

BPER Banca

BPER Banca boosts productively beyond expectations with PPDS

Read More

