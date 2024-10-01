Products

Philips L-Line 9000 Series

Your masterpiece display, the Philips 9000 Series direct view LED combines the very best in quality components to deliver whites, blacks, colour and contrast, texture and speed with no compromise. The ultimate presentation wall for your corporate content and business results.

image

Designed to enhance

20 lobby philips l line

Corporate

Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture with powerfully dynamic statements in reception rooms, lobbies and common areas. And powerfully presented content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with Philips direct view LED.

Corporate
lausanne 01

Broadcast

From monitoring and managing multiple information streams in your broadcast control room, through to advanced displays and captivating virtual backdrops for your studios and stages. Bring digital vision to life with astounding precision and maximised uptime, all built in with Philips direct view LED.

Broadcast
led

Education

For a best-in-class, whole campus experience combining trusted quality with educational expertise and uncompromised resolution. Connected with a full professional display portfolio and dedicated support. Enlarge on the education experience in stunning colour and clarity with Philips direct view LED.

Education
hospitality hotel room business mediasuite

Hospitality

Guests expect more from their hotel stays, craving continuity of the services they enjoy, wherever they are. Designed ready for custom integration, create a vibrant and welcoming setting full of colour and movement. Highly efficient and truly effective for a future proofed solution, choose Philips direct view LED.

Hospitality

Your ultimate LED display for the corporate environment

The Philips 9000 Series features high performance gold wire LEDs. Energy efficient and cost effective.

Key advantages

streamlinehq time daily 2 interface essential 48 2022 06 09 124237 cowt
A longer lasting display

Gold wire LED components mean the Philips 9000 Series is highly stable, giving you higher quality performance and a more durable solution.

streamlinehq music sound music audio 48 2022 06 09 124251 ovas
Minimised interference

Classified EMC Class B certification – more stringent than Class A limits – means your Philips direct view LED display will experience less interference from radios, TVs and other receivers.

streamlinehq headphones customer support human interface essential 48 2022 06 09 124951 idyf
3-year warranty and support

Philips 9000 Series LED panels come with a full 3 year warranty as standard, giving you access to our global expertise, delivered with local service – from pre-sales customisation through in-house calibration to after-sales care.

Philips 9000 Series direct view LED

Present the ultimate corporate vision

Feature rich, the benefits speak for themselves

philips unite led 5000 series panel retail big mall hd2

Optimal picture quality

Superior depths of black and colour, matched only by the clearest, crispest resolution. With perfection in the detail, each panel’s calibration settings can be customised for wall-to-edge correction.

Gold wire

Gold wire LED components mean this Philips Series is highly stable, giving you higher quality performance and a more durable solution.

image

Certified fire retardancy

Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.

image

Direct view LED display control

We’ve partnered with Novastar, a trusted global leader in display controllers, to bring the very best in LED management. This ensures an optimal experience including scaling, multiple video inputs, FHD and UHD controllers, and channels ranging from 6 up to 16.

image

IP30 rated conformal coating

Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

Ready-to-go configurations


All the components you need in an easy-to-use kit, comprising cables, controllers, bezels, and standard ratios in FHD and UHD. Kits are available in a range of pre-defined configurations and sizes from 110” to 880” and include edge finishing. Kits are available in pre-defined display configurations.

image

Trusted partners, proven solutions

Qualified expertise and quality products. All Philips LED partners are certified by the PPDS Academy as product experts, solution architects and technicians. What’s more, Philips LED product marks include CE-UL, European TÜV, and EMC-Class B certification.

image

Flexible mounting

The size and complexity of your installation are all taken care of with a Philips direct view LED, with mounting solutions that enable easy installation, configuration and servicing.

image

Service and support

Quality extends beyond Philips products and our people take pride in providing personalised service and post-sales solutions. From pick up and return warranties to post-installation calibration services.

image

Active Health Monitoring

Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast and simple by displaying the exact location should it experience a failure. Utilising this real-time software, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient procedure.

Factory calibrated

Calibrated in our factory under perfect conditions, Philips direct view LED installations are more efficient, with no need for on-site calibration. For fast and effective maintenance, all configuration files are available online.

Built-in cable and data wiring

Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

image

Optional easy-mount brackets

Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curves (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shaped 90 degree corners.

For high end presentation in corporate environments

Philips L-Line 9000 Series is the ultimate high-end Direct View LED solution for your board rooms.
Highly stable for a best performance and better heating dissipation thanks to its gold wire, it provides the best meeting experience.

image
image

Explore the Philips 9000 Series

Download our Philips direct view LED brochure to discover the full range of benefits of this flexible, creative unmissable corporate display.

Download the brochure

Available in the following size: 27" and following pixel pitches: 1.2 / 1.5 / 1.9

Philips L-line 9000 Series

27″
image

27BDL9115L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
27″
image

27BDL9112L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
27″
image

27BDL9119L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details

LED configurator

The PPDS LED Configurator makes it easy to design and deploy a tailored display setup across your entire business.

Start Configurator
led6000 controlroom large

Success story

dr 07 1 8
Success story

Desert Reign Church

A match made in heaven: PPDS, together with integration partner, TechArts, seamlessly deliver the largest Philips direct view LED installation in North America to date, bring next level engagement and...

Read More
si202307090278 hires jpeg 24bit rgb
Success story

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Driving fast-track global hospitality: Philips dvLED wall transforms Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club experience

Read More
itas 4
Success story

ITAS Mutua

ITAS Mutua creates a harmony of innovations in the boardroom with PPDS

Read More
harfid philips 028 changed screenfill
Success story

HARFID

HARFID innovates the future of construction with PPDS

Read More

