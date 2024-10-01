Philips L-Line 9000 Series
Your masterpiece display, the Philips 9000 Series direct view LED combines the very best in quality components to deliver whites, blacks, colour and contrast, texture and speed with no compromise. The ultimate presentation wall for your corporate content and business results.
Designed to enhance
Corporate
Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture with powerfully dynamic statements in reception rooms, lobbies and common areas. And powerfully presented content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with Philips direct view LED.
Broadcast
From monitoring and managing multiple information streams in your broadcast control room, through to advanced displays and captivating virtual backdrops for your studios and stages. Bring digital vision to life with astounding precision and maximised uptime, all built in with Philips direct view LED.
Education
For a best-in-class, whole campus experience combining trusted quality with educational expertise and uncompromised resolution. Connected with a full professional display portfolio and dedicated support. Enlarge on the education experience in stunning colour and clarity with Philips direct view LED.
Hospitality
Guests expect more from their hotel stays, craving continuity of the services they enjoy, wherever they are. Designed ready for custom integration, create a vibrant and welcoming setting full of colour and movement. Highly efficient and truly effective for a future proofed solution, choose Philips direct view LED.
Your ultimate LED display for the corporate environment
The Philips 9000 Series features high performance gold wire LEDs. Energy efficient and cost effective.
Key advantages
A longer lasting display
Gold wire LED components mean the Philips 9000 Series is highly stable, giving you higher quality performance and a more durable solution.
Minimised interference
Classified EMC Class B certification – more stringent than Class A limits – means your Philips direct view LED display will experience less interference from radios, TVs and other receivers.
3-year warranty and support
Philips 9000 Series LED panels come with a full 3 year warranty as standard, giving you access to our global expertise, delivered with local service – from pre-sales customisation through in-house calibration to after-sales care.
Philips 9000 Series direct view LED
Present the ultimate corporate vision
Feature rich, the benefits speak for themselves
Optimal picture quality
Superior depths of black and colour, matched only by the clearest, crispest resolution. With perfection in the detail, each panel’s calibration settings can be customised for wall-to-edge correction.
Gold wire
Gold wire LED components mean this Philips Series is highly stable, giving you higher quality performance and a more durable solution.
Certified fire retardancy
Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.
Direct view LED display control
We’ve partnered with Novastar, a trusted global leader in display controllers, to bring the very best in LED management. This ensures an optimal experience including scaling, multiple video inputs, FHD and UHD controllers, and channels ranging from 6 up to 16.
IP30 rated conformal coating
Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.
Ready-to-go configurations
All the components you need in an easy-to-use kit, comprising cables, controllers, bezels, and standard ratios in FHD and UHD. Kits are available in a range of pre-defined configurations and sizes from 110” to 880” and include edge finishing. Kits are available in pre-defined display configurations.
Trusted partners, proven solutions
Qualified expertise and quality products. All Philips LED partners are certified by the PPDS Academy as product experts, solution architects and technicians. What’s more, Philips LED product marks include CE-UL, European TÜV, and EMC-Class B certification.
Flexible mounting
The size and complexity of your installation are all taken care of with a Philips direct view LED, with mounting solutions that enable easy installation, configuration and servicing.
Service and support
Quality extends beyond Philips products and our people take pride in providing personalised service and post-sales solutions. From pick up and return warranties to post-installation calibration services.
Active Health Monitoring
Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast and simple by displaying the exact location should it experience a failure. Utilising this real-time software, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient procedure.
Factory calibrated
Calibrated in our factory under perfect conditions, Philips direct view LED installations are more efficient, with no need for on-site calibration. For fast and effective maintenance, all configuration files are available online.
Built-in cable and data wiring
Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.
Optional easy-mount brackets
Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curves (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shaped 90 degree corners.
Available in the following size: 27" and following pixel pitches: 1.2 / 1.5 / 1.9
Philips L-line 9000 Series
27BDL9115L/00
27"
Direct View LED
27BDL9112L/00
27"
Direct View LED
27BDL9119L/00
27"
Direct View LED
