Philips L-Line 9000 Series

27BDL9112L/00

Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size.

Features

Technical Specifications

Convenience

Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight
Locking mechanism for cabinet
Power loop throughFor 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less
Signal control loop throughRJ45

Accessories

Common connecting piece4 pcs
Power loop through cable1 pcs
LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs
Screw bolt4 pcs (M8*20) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
QSG1 pcs

Cabinet

Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminium
Receiving card quantity2 pcs
Data connectorRJ45
Power connectorIn/Out(C14/C13)
Cabinet diagonal (inch)27.5
Cabinet size (mm)608 x 342 x 55
Cabinet resolution (W x H)480 × 270
Weight (kg)8(+/-0.4 Kg)
Cabinet pixels (Dot)129,600
Receiving card brandNovastar
Cabinet area (m2)0.2079
Receiving card spec.A7S/A5S Plus

Power

BTU Value m22624 BTU/m2
Max Power consumption (W)<=160 W W
Input voltageAC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
Consumption (Typical)<=54 W

Miscellaneous

Regulatory approvalsFCC SDOC, Part 15
EMC Class B
EN55032
EN55035
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
RoHS
Warranty3 years

Picture/Display

Calibration (brightness/colour)Supported
Brightness before calibration900 nits
Colour temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Refresh rate (Hz)1920~3840
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Picture enhancementWide colour gamut display
Brightness Uniformity>=97%
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
Aspect ratio16:9
Brightness after calibration800 nits
PlacementLandscape
Usage24/7 hrs, Indoor
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)>=3000:1
Colour temperature default6500±500 K

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~50 °C
Temperature range (operation)-20~45 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%

Module

LED lifetime(Hrs)100 000
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
Pixel pitch (mm)1.266
Module size (WxHxD in mm)152 x 171 x 10
Module resolution (WxH pixels)120 x 135
LED typeSMD 1010 Gold wire
Downloads

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

27BDL9112L/00

Philips L-Line 9000 Series

