Philips L-Line 9000 Series

27BDL9015L/00

Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size.

Features

Technical Specifications

Convenience

Power loop throughFor 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less
Signal control loop throughRJ45
Ease of installationLocking mechanism for cabinet
Guide pins
Light weight

Accessories

Common connecting piece4 pcs
Power loop through cable1 pcs
LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs
Screw bolt4 pcs (M8*20) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
QSG1 pcs

Cabinet

Receiving card quantity2 pcs
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminium
Data connectorRJ45
Cabinet resolution (W x H)384 × 216
Cabinet size (mm)608 x 342 x 55
Power connectorIn/Out(C14/C13)
Cabinet diagonal (inch)27.5
Weight (kg)8(+/-0.4 Kg)
Receiving card brandNovastar
Cabinet pixels (Dot)82,944
Cabinet area (m2)0.2079
Receiving card spec.A5S plus

Power

Max Power consumption (W)<=160 W
BTU Value m22624 BTU/m2
Input voltageAC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
Consumption (Typical)<=53 W

Miscellaneous

Regulatory approvalsRoHS
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
EN55032
EMC Class B
FCC SDOC, Part 15
EN55035
Warranty2 years

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~50 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%
Temperature range (operation)-20~45 °C

Picture/Display

Colour temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Calibration (brightness/colour)Supported
Brightness before calibration750 nits
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Refresh rate (Hz)1920~3840
Picture enhancementDynamic contrast enhancement
Wide colour gamut display
Usage24/7 hrs, Indoor
Brightness after calibration650 nits
Aspect ratio16:9
Brightness Uniformity>=97%
PlacementLandscape
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
Colour temperature default6500±500 K
Contrast ratio (typical)>=3000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree

Module

LED lifetime(Hrs)100 000
Pixel pitch (mm)1.583
Module size (WxHxD in mm)152 x 171 x 10
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
Module resolution (WxH pixels)96 x 108
LED typeSMD 1010 Copper wire
Show more specs

