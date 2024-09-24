27BDL9015L/00

Features
|Power loop through
|For 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Ease of installation
|Locking mechanism for cabinet
|Guide pins
|Light weight
Accessories
|Common connecting piece
|4 pcs
|Power loop through cable
|1 pcs
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|1 pcs
|Screw bolt
|4 pcs (M8*20) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
|QSG
|1 pcs
Cabinet
|Receiving card quantity
|2 pcs
|Cabinet construction
|Die-Casting Aluminium
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|384 × 216
|Cabinet size (mm)
|608 x 342 x 55
|Power connector
|In/Out(C14/C13)
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|27.5
|Weight (kg)
|8(+/-0.4 Kg)
|Receiving card brand
|Novastar
|Cabinet pixels (Dot)
|82,944
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.2079
|Receiving card spec.
|A5S plus
Power
|Max Power consumption (W)
|<=160 W
|BTU Value m2
|2624 BTU/m2
|Input voltage
|AC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
|Consumption (Typical)
|<=53 W
Miscellaneous
|Regulatory approvals
|RoHS
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|EN55032
|EMC Class B
|FCC SDOC, Part 15
|EN55035
|Warranty
|2 years
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45 °C
Picture/Display
|Colour temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Calibration (brightness/colour)
|Supported
|Brightness before calibration
|750 nits
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Refresh rate (Hz)
|1920~3840
|Picture enhancement
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Wide colour gamut display
|Usage
|24/7 hrs, Indoor
|Brightness after calibration
|650 nits
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Brightness Uniformity
|>=97%
|Placement
|Landscape
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|160 degree
|Colour temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|>=3000:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|160 degree
Module
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|100 000
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|1.583
|Module size (WxHxD in mm)
|152 x 171 x 10
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|96 x 108
|LED type
|SMD 1010 Copper wire
