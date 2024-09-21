Products

Serve the perfect experience

Robust displays built to keep going in a 24-hour kitchen. Clear digital menu boards. Touchscreen ordering stations. Vibrant bar room TVs. Philips professional TVs and signage solutions are easy to manage whether you’re running a bar, a café, or a hotel restaurant.

image

Innovating food & beverage

Smarter menus

Clearly display your menus and make easy updates to item availability, pricing, and promotions using CMND for smoother daily operations.

Faster service

Enable self-service ordering with touchscreen displays linked to your POS system for faster, more efficient customer-experiences and less pressure on staff.

Food & beverage displays

image
Q-Line
image
B-Line
image
D-Line
image
P-Line
image
S-Line
image
T-Line Kiosk Display
image
T-Line 10” Control Display

Benefits

Designed for food & beverage

Give your customers more reasons to order with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

image

Success stories

Food & beverage

pokeria 71
Success story

Pokéria by NIMA

Pokéria by NIMA serves up a fresh menu with PPDS

Read More
img 9074 hdr
Success story

Eazie

Eazie uses digital menu boards to upsell existing customers and reach new ones

Read More
img 8661 hdr
Success story

Haan

Haan transforms the hurried petrol station pit-stop into a pleasurable food and drink experience

Read More
20180215 153747 lacrosse store
Success story

Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip Boosts Sales with New Revenue Streams Enabled by PPDS

Read More
avek naytto hophaus 2
Success story

Apteekkari restaurant

Apteekkari restaurant gets green light to reopen thanks to PPDS’ PeopleCount

Read More

