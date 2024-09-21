Serve the perfect experience
Robust displays built to keep going in a 24-hour kitchen. Clear digital menu boards. Touchscreen ordering stations. Vibrant bar room TVs. Philips professional TVs and signage solutions are easy to manage whether you’re running a bar, a café, or a hotel restaurant.
Innovating food & beverage
Smarter menus
Clearly display your menus and make easy updates to item availability, pricing, and promotions using CMND for smoother daily operations.
Faster service
Enable self-service ordering with touchscreen displays linked to your POS system for faster, more efficient customer-experiences and less pressure on staff.
Food & beverage displays
Benefits
Designed for food & beverage
Give your customers more reasons to order with the latest innovations from PPDS.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
Success stories
Food & beverage
