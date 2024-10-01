Products

Philips P-Line

Outperform challenging environments. Built tough with heavy-duty components, the P-Line series is designed for 24/7 operation, and features high-brightness outputs. A perfect choice for kitchen set-ups to engine rooms.

image

Designed to enhance

shopmall wide view

Retail

Optimise any retail space for a better shopping experience. Easily create and control promotional content across single or multiple displays with CMND, and ensure content is always playing in case of primary source outages with FailOver. Clear UHD picture quality and high-brightness make it perfect for demanding environments such as retail.

Retail
tableaux 25inch store 2 food and beverage

Food & beverage

Easily display menus, update item availability, pricing, and promotions with CMND. Integrated SmartPlayer and internal MemoryCache allow for local content scheduling, whilst FailOver ensures backup content is always available.

Food & beverage
s line train station 2

Transportation

Instantly update arrivals, departures and important announcements with ease using CMND. Built-in Android allows for live information and custom software integration from apps, whilst FailOver displays backup transport information in case of a primary source outage.

Transportation
entertainment

Entertainment

Brighten any space and keep patrons engaged. CMND allows for quick content updates across single or multiple screens, whilst internal MemoryCache and FailOver ensure content is always running.

Entertainment

P-Line

Robust performance

image

Made for results

Engaging performance

P-Line keeps people entertained, engaged, and informed at all times.

image

P-Line

42″
image

43BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • UHD Panel

  • 750 cd/m²

See details See details
49″
image

50BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • UHD Panel

  • 750 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • UHD Panel

  • 750 cd/m²

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • UHD Panel

  • 750 cd/m²

See details See details

