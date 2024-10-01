Philips P-Line
Outperform challenging environments. Built tough with heavy-duty components, the P-Line series is designed for 24/7 operation, and features high-brightness outputs. A perfect choice for kitchen set-ups to engine rooms.
Designed to enhance
Retail
Optimise any retail space for a better shopping experience. Easily create and control promotional content across single or multiple displays with CMND, and ensure content is always playing in case of primary source outages with FailOver. Clear UHD picture quality and high-brightness make it perfect for demanding environments such as retail.
Food & beverage
Easily display menus, update item availability, pricing, and promotions with CMND. Integrated SmartPlayer and internal MemoryCache allow for local content scheduling, whilst FailOver ensures backup content is always available.
Transportation
Instantly update arrivals, departures and important announcements with ease using CMND. Built-in Android allows for live information and custom software integration from apps, whilst FailOver displays backup transport information in case of a primary source outage.
P-Line
Robust performance
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
SDM-L ready
An integrated Intel Smart Display Module Large adds scalable sophistication to your display, enabling quick and cost-effective upgrades when you need to add new features and functionality. Its thin design provides the same level of intelligence and interoperability as OPS, whilst keeping the display as sleek as possible.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
SmartPlayer
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
SDM-L ready
An integrated Intel Smart Display Module Large adds scalable sophistication to your display, enabling quick and cost-effective upgrades when you need to add new features and functionality. Its thin design provides the same level of intelligence and interoperability as OPS, whilst keeping the display as sleek as possible.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
SmartPlayer
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
Made for results
Success stories
Cines Renoir
Cines Renoir digitises its cinema experience with PPDSRead More
Beit Lessin Theater
Beit Lessin Theater delivers a stellar performance with PPDS.Read More
VIF Tele
VIF Tele launches Montreal’s Integrated University Health and Social Services Centres into the future with an integrated approach to content management and digital displays from PPDS.Read More
Philips Stadion
Jan Heintze Kick Box by Panduit goes sky-high with PPDS.Read More
Mercedes
Valladolid-based authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer of the Adarsa group leaps into the future with Philips displays solutionsRead More
Eni gas e luce
Eni gas e luce energises its store experience with PPDSRead More
Greyhound
Greyhound takes travellers on a new journey with PPDSRead More
Besson Chaussures
Besson Chaussures digitises its store experience with PPDSRead More
P-Line
43BDL3117P/00
43"
UHD Panel
750 cd/m²
50BDL3117P/00
50"
UHD Panel
750 cd/m²
55BDL3117P/00
55"
UHD Panel
750 cd/m²
65BDL3117P/00
65"
UHD Panel
750 cd/m²
Contact
Get in touch