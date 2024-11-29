Benefits

Efficient content updates: Besson Chaussures staff can update their in-store content with new product lines, promotions, and important information instantly.

Remote upgrades: IAGONA can push new software updates remotely to ensure all screens are running smoothly with the latest features and stability requirements.

Future-proof: New demands from Besson Chaussures can be easily configured and deployed by IAGONA, enabling them to add new features when needed.

Energy efficiency: Low energy consumption screens ensure lower cost of operation and a greener carbon footprint.