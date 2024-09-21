Products

Optimise your guest experience

Create memorable guest experiences. From premium Professional TVs in the room to touchscreens at check-in, Philips professional TVs and signage solutions help you run things smoothly. Unique features like Chromecast built-in™, PMS integration and CMND offer more interactivity, more control, plus more style.

image

Open² greater guest experiences

Upgrading hospitality

Personalised details

Set the mood and make a lasting impression with a personalised welcome screen for each guest using CMND & Check-in and Welcome Page.

Hospitality displays

image
MediaSuite
image
PrimeSuite
image
EasySuite
image
Philips L-Line 9000 Series
image
Philips L-Line 7000 Series
image
Philips L-Line 6000 Series

Benefits

Designed for hospitality

Delight your guests with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

Google Play store

Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

image

Scheduler

Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

Success stories

Hospitality

clarion post5h0a3699
Success story

Clarion Hotel Post

Clarion Hotel Post fine-tunes their guest experience with PPDS and Speeron

Read More
img 0723
Success story

Hotel Breitenburg

Hotel Breitenburg delights guests with home-style entertainment from PPDS

Read More
les cottages 1
Success story

Les Cottages de France

Les Cottages de France revolutionises its entertainment with PPDS

Read More
1mb fairmonthotelvier jahreszeiten aussenansischt copyrightmatthiasplander
Success story

Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten

Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten elevates its VIP experience with PPDS

Read More
copia de 1
Success story

Beach Haus

An entertainment experience that feels like home while you are holidaying in paradise

Read More
the grove hotel
Success story

The Grove Hotel

Philips MediaSuite brings home-from-home hotel TV viewing to VIP guests at The Grove

Read More
hotel sp34 outside2 5h0a1634
Success story

Brøchner Hotels

Brøchner Hotels creates an urban oasis with PPDS

Read More
loisium ehrenhausen
Success story

LOISIUM Wine and Spa Resort

LOISIUM Wine and Spa Resort creates a perfect balance of entertainment and relaxation with PPDS

Read More
skistar lodge
Success story

SkiStar

SkiStar gives guests more ways to play with PPDS

Read More
hard rock hotel amsterdam exterior lr
Success story

Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American

Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American brings the superstar experience to their rooms with PPDS

Read More
img 0364 editar
Success story

Hotel Ambassador Playa I & II

Hotel Ambassador Playa I & II delights guests with a home entertainment solution by PPDS

Read More
3z6a0435 1
Success story

Mercure Han Sur Lesse

Mercure Han Sur Lesse brings the comfort of home entertainment to its hotel with PPDS

Read More
hotel aussenansicht nacht
Success story

Strandhotel Georgshöhe Spa and Resort Hotel

Strandhotel Georgshöhe gives guests a spectacular in-room view with PPDS

Read More
nivaria beach apartments and villas 4
Success story

Nivaria Beach Apartments and Villas

Nivaria Beach sets the ultimate home relaxation experience with PPDS.

Read More
grand hotel kronenhof 18
Success story

Grand Hotel Kronenhof

Grand Hotel Kronenhof takes guest luxury to the next level with PPDS

Read More
180104 guldsmeden mb 0057
Success story

Guldsmeden Hotel

Guldsmeden takes boutique hotel concept to next level with information channel services

Read More
180601 philips opus xvi 7012
Success story

Opus XVI

Opus XVI gives its a one of a kind cultural experience, complemented by PPDS

Read More
hyattmartinez indoor
Success story

Hôtel Martinez

Hôtel Martinez perfects its digital signage with PPDS

Read More
180605 philips osterport7606b
Success story

Hotel Østerport

Hotel Østerport completes its fresh new high-end look with PPDS

Read More
bhr 7
Success story

BHR Treviso Hotel

Best Western Premier BHR Treviso Hotel adds premium touch of entertainment with PPDS

Read More
dsc 2412
Success story

HotelUp

HotelUp Interactive Room Service reinvigorates the hotel industry with Philips Professional Displays

Read More
jbp 016
Success story

easyHotel

easyHotel maximises its guest options with a unique hotel proposition

Read More
simion buia philips ramada nord contact academiadefotografie
Success story

Ramada Hotel

Ramada Hotel & Suites Bucharest North gives guests another touch of luxury with PPDS.

Read More
img 1281lr
Success story

Kimpton De Witt Hotel

Kimpton De Witt Hotel makes its European debut with an interactive impact

Read More
nh 4
Success story

NH Hotel

NH Collection Eurobuilding introduces a new guest room concept featuring multi-sensory innovations by PPDS.

Read More
img 1310
Success story

DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton Turin excites its guests with PPDS

Read More
best western vrigstad 24x16 300dpi mg 8465 fix
Success story

Hotel Vrigstad

Hotel Vrigstad delights guests with a spectacular view by PPDS

Read More
img 0637
Success story

Starling Hotel Lausanne

Starling Hotel Lausanne takes tech to the next level with PPDS

Read More
philips fraeyhuis be 09 web
Success story

Boutique Hotel ‘t Fraeyhuis

The Boutique Hotel ‘t Fraeyhuis adds an extra touch of luxury with brand new Philips MediaSuite TVs

Read More
l7a0781
Success story

Kokoloko Hotel

First Hotel Kokoloko keeps guests connected with PPDS

Read More
4o9a8860 b
Success story

Abba Hotels

Abba Hotels gives their guests more reasons to smile with PPDS

Read More

