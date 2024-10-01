Products

Philips L-Line 6000 Series

Display content as its meant to be seen, taking videowall versatility to the next level with the Philips 6000 Series direct view LED. Presenting whites and blacks perfectly for a crystal clear performance and inspired business vision in your meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and lobbies.

image

Designed to enhance

led 6000 series lifestyle

Corporate

Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture with powerfully dynamic statements in reception rooms, lobbies and common areas. And powerfully presented content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with Philips direct view LED.

Corporate
lausanne 01

Broadcast

From monitoring and managing multiple information streams in your broadcast control room, through to advanced displays and captivating virtual backdrops for your studios and stages. Bring digital vision to life with astounding precision and maximised uptime, all built in with Philips direct view LED.

Broadcast
education 2

Education

For a best-in-class, whole campus experience combining trusted quality with educational expertise and uncompromised resolution. Connected with a full professional display portfolio and dedicated support. Enlarge on the education experience in stunning colour and clarity with Philips direct view LED.

Education
x line publicvenue final

Public venues

Bring your public venues to life, delivering dynamic content onto high bright displays to inform and engage visitors in every space. Signpost exhibits and build your brand story. Inform, entertain, educate, and facilitate easy wayfinding. Surprise and delight customers in public spaces with Philips direct view LED.

Public venues
shopmall wide view

Retail

Transform any retail space into the ultimate shopping experience, with stand out messaging and true competitive edge. Bring window shoppers in store and add the depth of directional sound to promotions, special offers and custom content. Excite and entice sales with Philips high-brightness direct view LED.

Retail
hospitality hotel room business mediasuite

Hospitality

Guests expect more from their hotel stays, craving continuity of the services they enjoy, wherever they are. Designed ready for custom integration, create a vibrant and welcoming setting full of colour and movement. Highly efficient and truly effective for a future proofed solution, choose Philips direct view LED.

Hospitality
entertainment

Entertainment

Create the ultimate experience, with customised display installations that reach beyond expectations. Bring the front row view to customers through your whole setting with super clear picture quality and maximised uptime so they don't miss a moment. High quality, higher bright and highly efficient, Philips direct view LED.

Entertainment

Your true value 16:9 LED display solution

The Philips 6000 Series fits the bigger picture wherever a 16:9 display is needed.

Key advantages

Why choose a Philips 6000 Series direct view LED?

streamlinehq headphones customer support human interface essential 48 2022 06 09 124951 idyf
Extending lifetime

With brightness levels that outstrip the competition, your LED display can be fine-tuned to suit its surroundings. Decreasing the brightness when its not needed will help you to extend the lifetime of your display, bringing cost of ownership even lower, too.

streamlinehq tools wench screwdriver tools constructions 48 2022 06 09 141039 ipsz
Easier installation

With four modules instead of eight in each cabinet, and a locking system that avoids tortions during fitting, Philips direct view LED installation can be fast and hassle free.

streamlinehq aluminium science 48 2022 06 09 093551 vtea
Die cast aluminium cabinets

Housed in die cast aluminium, Philips direct view LED cabinets are designed to allow for better heat dissipation, as well as improved fire retardancy.

Philips 6000 Series direct view LED

Your true value, 16:9 direct view LED solution

Feature rich, the benefits speak for themselves

image

The ultimate large size presentation display in corporate environments

When you need to size up beyond a LCD display, and when size and impact matter for your meeting results, let Philips 6000 Series direct view LED expand.

image
image

Extending into every industry

Presenting a true value for money solution, with power saving and sustainability, as well as fire safety, all locked in, the Philips 6000 Series is a fit for every industry. For broadcast, public venues, control rooms and education. Wherever a 16:9 ratio display is required, Philips 6000 Series direct view LED delivers.

LED configurator

The PPDS LED Configurator makes it easy to design and deploy a tailored display setup across your entire business.

Start Configurator

Philips L-Line 6000 Series

27″
image

27BDL6395L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
27″
image

27BDL6112L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
27″
image

27BDL6115L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
27″
image

27BDL6119L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details

