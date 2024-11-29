Oral Roberts University

Solution

Starting with a blank canvas, the ORU teamed up with trusted partner NWN Carousel to help realise its ambitions. Following meetings with a long list of manufacturers during InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, PPDS emerged as the standout choice to meet their needs. As the exclusive provider of Philips professional displays, it was PPDS’ range of advanced, highly innovative and flexible digital signage and direct view LED solutions, together with the professionalism and devotion of its team, which made Carousel and ORU’s decision a simple one.

Installed inside the Athletic Centre’s ground floor sports performance area were 10 x 43" Philips D-Line digital signage displays. These impressive displays have been strategically placed throughout the gym area, providing full visibility for all workout areas and machines. Running on Android, the Philips D-Line displays were selected to provide maximum versatility to the MCAC team, with screens able to be tailored to meet their exact needs, and all content displayed – plus any updates – controlled and managed entirely remotely, with minimal effort. With QuadViewer, the displays can also be transformed into a 2 x 2 videowall, capable of displaying up to four feeds at any one time without any inner bezels, perfect for showing multiple live sporting events.

On the second floor, an unmissable wall-mounted 75” D-Line display features in the Academic Centre’s reception area, greeting students as they approach, and providing valuable branding and marketing opportunities to visitors.

A stunning 16ft x 9ft Philips, 1.5 pixel pitch, Philips L-Line 6000 Series dvLED wall stars as the centrepiece for the Academic Centre’s Team Room. Capable of displaying content beyond 8K, and supporting refresh rates as high as 3840 Hz, students in the room are guaranteed a smooth and clear viewing experience of even the smallest details. This ensures an optimum viewing experience wherever a student is sitting in the room.



With precision planning from the start, and regular contact between the site and other installation teams involved in bringing the project to life, the entire project was completed in just two days, halving the originally agreed schedule.

The Oral Roberts University Mike Carter Athletics Center officially opened its doors to great fanfare on 20 April 2023, with the installations deemed a complete success by AV/IT teams, coaches, staff and, crucially, the students and athletes.