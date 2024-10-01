Products

Philips D-Line

Performance meets versatility in the D-Line series. Ranging up to 98'' in size, this is the perfect choice for content that needs to make a powerful impact. Built-in Android provides an endless amount of possibilities.

image

Designed to enhance

philips product video d modularity 20230905 notext still 03

Public venues

Inform and engage visitors in public spaces. The D-Line features an IntegratedSystem to communicate with devices over the same wireless connectivity. FailOver ensures that backup content is played if the primary source experiences an outage.

Public venues
philips product video d modularity 20230905 notext still 01

Retail

Optimise any retail space for a better shopping experience. Easily create and control promotional content across single or multiple displays with PPDS Wave, and ensure content is always playing in case of primary source outages with FailOver.

Retail
kv corporate image blank 1

Corporate

Easily connect and share content for ultra-efficient meetings and presentations. Built-in Android and SmartBrowser provide access to more apps, media content and devices, whilst CMND allows for updateable internal communications in an instant.

Corporate
d line food and beverage cafe

Food & beverage

Easily display menus, update item availability, pricing, and promotions with CMND. Integrated SmartPlayer and internal MemoryCache allow for local content scheduling, whilst FailOver ensures backup content is always available.

Food & beverage
d line transportation airport

Transportation

Instantly update arrivals, departures and important announcements with ease using CMND. Built-in Android allows for live information and custom software integration from apps, whilst FailOver displays backup transport information in case of a primary source outage.

Transportation
entertainment

Entertainment

Wow patrons with a screen size up to 98-inches. CMND allows for quick content updates across single or multiple displays, whilst internal MemoryCache and FailOver ensure that content is always running.

Entertainment

Take sustainability and versatility to the next level

D-Line

Bigger impact

image

PPDS Wave remote management

Manage your whole display fleet and control across campus content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore, and take advantage of our education specific content templates via PPDS Wave Creator.

Modularity

Extend your display into the future with our modular approach. Bringing opportunities for longer product lifetime with easily detached and replaced components, and a firm focus on sustainability, with reduced WEEE disposal.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

FailOver always on technology

Never miss a moment. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your classroom is always switched on.

image

QuadViewer

QuadViewer transforms your single display into a stylishly framed 2 x 2 videowall with no interior bezels. Enabling you to connect and play content from up to four independent sources simultaneously on the same screen – a great solution for settings where multiple feeds need to be clearly visible, including for broadcast, control rooms and security.

image

image

image

image

image

Powerful performance

D-Line delivers versatility and performance designed for impact.

image

Made for results

Harness the full power of this display: managed remotely with Wave

This product is Wave ready. Unlock the full power and potential of your Philips professional displays with PPDS Wave.

Discover Wave
image

Success stories

si202307090278 hires jpeg 24bit rgb
Success story

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Driving fast-track global hospitality: Philips dvLED wall transforms Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club experience

Read More
deel media refreshment ticket one
Success story

Showcase Cinemas

PPDS and DEEL Media transform the movie-going experience at Showcase Cinemas with 568 Philips 4K UHD digital signage and videowall displays.

Read More
oru 2
Success story

Oral Roberts University

Providing a display of power for new ‘state-of-the-art’ Athletic Center at Oral Roberts University

Read More
dsc03048
Success story

Silmäasema

Bringing vision into the future for Finnish eye care specialist, Silmäasema, FirstView installs Philips professional displays managed remotely with PPDS Wave

Read More
10416 0317
Success story

Footasylum steps up store footfall with high ...

Always aiming to defy the ordinary, Footasylum captivates new customers into its Cabot Circus store in Bristol, UK, with a super-sized brilliant new Philips dvLED window display.

Read More
bania conference centrum hotel bania 02 2020 fot szymon polanski 5770
Success story

Bania Conference Center

Bania Hotel Thermal and Ski takes care of business with PPDS

Read More
ingang 1 1
Success story

Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet

Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet evolves the supermarket shopping experience with PPDS

Read More
itas 4
Success story

ITAS Mutua

ITAS Mutua creates a harmony of innovations in the boardroom with PPDS

Read More
leger des heils case study 11 oktober 2021 melanie lemahieu 1
Success story

Leger des Heils - the Dutch arm of the Salvat...

Leger des Heils connects communities with education and technology with Philips professional displays

Read More
20210908 162623
Success story

CUPRA

CUPRA redefines the showroom with PPDS

Read More
education t line classroom
Success story

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium revolutionises learning with PPDS

Read More
tenstar telehandler 5
Success story

Tenstar Simulation

Tenstar Simulation turns greener, safer machine training into a reality with PPDS.

Read More
technische unie 15
Success story

Technische Unie

Technische Unie thinks smarter with a new Inspiration Centre powered by PPDS

Read More
cchh concept cycles hamburg 6
Success story

CCHH Concept Cycles Hamburg

Specialized Hamburg creates a world-first concept with PPDS.

Read More
hyattmartinez indoor
Success story

Hôtel Martinez

Hôtel Martinez perfects its digital signage with PPDS

Read More
img 1310
Success story

DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton Turin excites its guests with PPDS

Read More
cinema renoir barcelona 11
Success story

Cines Renoir

Cines Renoir digitises its cinema experience with PPDS

Read More
ter selectie ocular belvue 010
Success story

BELvue

BELvue museum curates a modern look at Belgian history

Read More
leeds playhouse
Success story

Leads Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse goes digital with UX Global and PPDS

Read More
back2 arena
Success story

Paris La Défense Arena

Paris La Défense Arena gives guests a performance worth seeing with PPDS

Read More
img 2313lr
Success story

COMM

COMM reinvents itself as an interactive museum of communication

Read More
img 7870
Success story

Zwin Natuur Park

Zwin Natuur Park reaches new heights with Philips professional displays

Read More
final picture scb philips 5
Success story

SC Bern

PostFinance Arena and SC Bern gear up for the win with Philips professional displays

Read More
3g2a8854
Success story

Beit Lessin Theater

Beit Lessin Theater delivers a stellar performance with PPDS.

Read More
1 gattinoni
Success story

Gattinoni Mondo di Vacanze

Gattinoni Mondo di Vacanze adds a personal touch with PPDS

Read More
img 6063
Success story

Kuoni Travel

Kuoni takes travellers on a new journey with Philips professional displays

Read More
gamestop5
Success story

GameStop

GameStop Italia levels up with PPDS

Read More
127347 philips20 case y3w02247
Success story

PeopleCount H&M

Implementing safer social distancing with PeopleCount from PPDS

Read More
img 0321
Success story

BJCTA USA

BJCTA USA leads Transit Innovation with Realtime Information powered by Philips professional displays

Read More
img 4508
Success story

Greyhound

Greyhound takes travellers on a new journey with PPDS

Read More
img 9074 hdr
Success story

Eazie

Eazie uses digital menu boards to upsell existing customers and reach new ones

Read More
img 8661 hdr
Success story

Haan

Haan transforms the hurried petrol station pit-stop into a pleasurable food and drink experience

Read More
20180215 153747 lacrosse store
Success story

Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip Boosts Sales with New Revenue Streams Enabled by PPDS

Read More
avek naytto hophaus 2
Success story

Apteekkari restaurant

Apteekkari restaurant gets green light to reopen thanks to PPDS’ PeopleCount

Read More
blaze david lloyd 3
Success story

David Lloyd

PPDS new energy levels to David Lloyd Clubs

Read More
2 sparkasse
Success story

Sparkasse

Sparkasse innovates traditional banking with new digital innovations by PPDS

Read More
harfid philips 028 changed screenfill
Success story

HARFID

HARFID innovates the future of construction with PPDS

Read More

D-Line

32″
image

32BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Powered by Android

  • 400 cd/m²

See details See details
32″
image

32BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Full HD (1920 x 1080p)

  • 400 cd/m²

See details See details
42″
image

43BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
42″
image

43BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
42″
image

43BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
49″
image

50BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • 4K UHD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
49″
image

50BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • 4K UHD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
49″
image

50BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • 4K UHD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
97″
image

98BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 98"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details

