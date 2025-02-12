Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

D-Line

86BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

The Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2 (slide-in module)
Video outputDisplayPort 1.4 (x 1)
Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
DisplayPort 1.4 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
VGA (via DVI)
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Other connections4G/LTE antenna connectors
Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
USB 2.0 (x 1)

Convenience

Wi-Fi protocola b g n, 802.11 ax, 802.11 ac
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Network controllableRS232
External 4G mPCIe slot
RJ45
Wi-Fi
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 15
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughIR Loop through
DisplayPort
RS232

Accessories

Included AccessoriesRS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x 1)
AC Switch Cover
USB Cover (x 1)
Screws
AC Power Cord
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable
Wi-Fi module
Wire Clamper (x 3)

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4 GB RAM
GPUARM Mali-T860 MP4
CPU2 x A72 + 4 x A53

Dimensions

Set Height1100 mm
Wall Mount600 (H) x 400 (V) mm, M8
Set Width1929.0 mm
Set Width (inch)75.94 inch
Set Depth69.5 (D@Wall mount)/91.8 (D@Handle) mm
Product weight50.4 kg
Product weight (lb)111.11 lb
Set Depth (inch)2.74 (D@Wall mount)/ 3.61 (D@Handle) inch
Bezel width15.5 mm (Even bezel)
Set Height (inch)43.31 inch

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)250 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoMPEG
H.263
H.264
H.265
AVI
MP4
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
WEBM
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Spanish
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Italian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCE
RoHS
CB
CCC
EMF
FCC, Class A
Energy Star 8.0
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
Brightness500 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (metric)217.4 cm
Display colours1.07 Billion
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Progressive scan
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Operating systemAndroid 11
Panel technologyADS
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Response time (typical)8 ms
Diagonal screen size (inch)85.6 inch
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Haze25%

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats1080p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
640 x 480, 60 Hz
800 x 600, 60 Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

German

Downloads

86BDL4650D/00

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

86BDL4650D/00

Leaflet

Spanish

Downloads

86BDL4650D/00

View all

D-Line

Available in:

32″
image

32BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Powered by Android

  • 400 cd/m²

See details See details
32″
image

32BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Full HD (1920 x 1080p)

  • 400 cd/m²

See details See details
43″
image

43BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
43″
image

43BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
43″
image

43BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
50″
image

50BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • 4K UHD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
50″
image

50BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • 4K UHD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
50″
image

50BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • 4K UHD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
55″
image

55BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
55″
image

55BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
55″
image

55BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
75″
image

75BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
75″
image

75BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
75″
image

75BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL4550D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
98″
image

98BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 98"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
Discover D-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch