  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

D-Line

55BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

The Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Wi-FiWi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2 (slide-in module)
Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.4 (x 1)
Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
DisplayPort 1.4 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
VGA (via DVI)
Other connections4G/LTE antenna connectors
Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
USB 2.0 (x 1)
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Audio input3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Wi-Fi protocola b g n, 802.11 ax, 802.11 ac
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 15
Network controllableRS232
External 4G mPCIe slot
RJ45
Wi-Fi
Signal loop throughIR Loop through
DisplayPort
RS232
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesRS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x 1)
AC Switch Cover
USB Cover (x 1)
Screws
AC Power Cord
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable
Wi-Fi module
Wire Clamper (x 3)

Dimensions

Wall Mount400 (H) x 400(V) mm, M6
Set Height712.6 mm
Set Width1241.8 mm
Set Width (inch)48.89 inch
Set Depth63.6 mm
Set Depth (inch)2.50 inch
Product weight (lb)36.60 lb
Bezel width13.9 mm (Even bezel)
Set Height (inch)28.20 inch
Product weight16.6 kg

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4 GB RAM
GPUARM Mali-T860 MP4
CPU2 x A72 + 4 x A53

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)112 W
Standby power consumption0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoMPEG
H.263
H.264
H.265
AVI
MP4
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
WEBM
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Picture/Display

Brightness500 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.315 × 0.315 mm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7 cm
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
Display colours1.07 Billion
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Panel technologyVA
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6 inch
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)5000:1
Response time (typical)8 ms
Haze25%
Operating systemAndroid 11

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Spanish
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Italian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCE
RoHS
CB
FCC, Class A
CCC
EMF
EnergyStar 8.0
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats1080i, 50, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
640 x 480, 60 Hz
800 x 600, 60 Hz
