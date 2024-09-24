Products

D-Line

55BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Brightness500
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Response time (typical)8
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Pixel pitch0.315 × 0.315 mm
Display colours1.07 Billion
Panel technologyVA
Contrast ratio (typical)5000:1
Haze25%

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60 Hz
800 x 600, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
Video formats480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 24, 30, 60 Hz

Connectivity

Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x 1)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Audio output3.5 mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Other connectionsOPS

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
HDMI
IR Loop through
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% RH (No condensation)

Power

Consumption (Typical)135
Consumption (Max)278 W
Standby power consumption0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Energy Label ClassG

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Accessories

StandBM05922(Optional)
Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
Philips logo (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
AC power cord
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable
USB Cover and screw x 1
Wire Clamper (x 3)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
CCC
RoHS
CB
BSMI
EMF
VCCI
PSB
ETL
CECP
EAC
Warranty3 year warranty

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
MPEG
HEAAC

Dimensions

Set Width1241.8
Set Height712.6
Set Depth63.6
Set Width (inch)48.89
Set Height (inch)28.06
Set Depth (inch)2.50
Bezel width13.9 mm (Even bezel)
Wall Mount400 (H) x 400(V) mm, M6
Product weight16.6
Product weight (lb)36.60
