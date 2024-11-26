Background

Eazie has 20 fast service restaurants in the Netherlands. The focus of the chain’s growing wok and salad concept, located in high-traffic urban areas like shopping malls and near stadiums, is on fresh, appealingly presented ingredients that stimulate your feeling of wellness. Healthy, low calorie food. And the choice is yours. Just choose what you want from the many options available. Then let Eazie prepare them for you to order, to enjoy in Eazie’s bright, welcoming premises. Orders are placed at a counter, and you collect your food when it’s ready. Fast, fresh – and successful.

Never one to rest on its laurels, Eazie was looking to expand its appeal among its existing customers and reach new ones. It was further seeking a way to explain how the ordering and preparation process works. And the eventual solution had to be fast to implement, causing as little disruption as possible, and deliver a high return on investment with low operating and maintenance costs. Eazie approached De Digitale, a PPDS partner and Dutch specialist in digital menu boards and digital signage.