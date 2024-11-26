Kuoni Travel

Benefits

Remote central updates: Kuoni is able to push new promotions and offers to all or selected stores as they wish.

Remote upgrades: i-Tech can push new software updates remotely to ensure each device is running smoothly with the latest features and stability requirements.

Quick deployment: Reduced time to market by 80% for marketing communication, allowing new offers and promotions to be available faster than ever before.

Android: Custom content and insight integration is made possible through Android system, working seamlessly with the existing system by Kuoni.

Future-proof: New demands from Kuoni can be easily configured and deployed by i-Tech, enabling them to add new features as required.

Custom set-up: Displays were integrated into custom-made frames that mixed luxury fabrics and digital technology.