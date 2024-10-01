Philips H-Line
Stand out and make an impact in any environment. The ultra-high brightness of the H-Line series ensures that content cuts through the crowd and receives the recognition it deserves. Robust components make this display ideal for 24/7 operation.
H-Line
Designed to enhance
Public venues
Stay visible day and night with super-clear UHD resolution. CMND allows for content creation and management across single or multiple displays. FailOver ensures that backup content is displayed if the primary source experiences an outage.
Retail
Stand out from the crowd with 3000 cd/m2 ultra-high brightness to attract more customers. Easily create and control promotional content across single or multiple displays with CMND, and keep running costs down with SmartPower.
Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition
H-Line
Ultimate visibility
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
OPS Slot
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips professional display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Optional CRD50 module
Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips professional display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).
High brightness (2500 cd/m2)
Make an impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display delivers a clear picture in areas that are subject to high ambient light. Perfect for window displays and public information areas fitted with regulated temperature control and/or ventilated protection that can maintain ideal operating conditions.
Made for results
H-Line
55BDL4002H/00
55"
2500 cd/m²
Full HD
55BDL6002H/00
55"
2500 cd/m²
Full HD
55BDL3002H/00
55"
2500 cd/m²
Full HD
75BDL4003H/00
75"
3000 cd/m²
Ultra HD
