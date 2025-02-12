Products

H-Line

55BDL3002H/00

Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Video outputDisplayPort
DVI-I
Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputVGA (Analogue D-Sub)
DisplayPort (1.2)
DVI-D
Component (BNC)
Composite (BNC)
HDMI (x 2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio Left/Right (RCA)
External controlRS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
RJ45
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Other connectionsAC-out
OPS
USB

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Ease of installationSmart Insert
Edge Alignment Kit
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
PlacementLandscape
Portrait
Picture performanceAdvanced colour control
Network controllableRS232
HDMI (One Wire)
LAN (RJ45)
Other convenienceCarrying handles
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Optional accessoriesIR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
Tabletop stand
Included AccessoriesRS232 daisy-chain cable
Included accessoriesAC Power Cord
Batteries for remote control
Quick start guide
Remote Control
Edge alignment plates
RS232 cable

Dimensions

Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M6
Smart insert height200 mm
Set Height713 mm
Set Width1242.2 mm
Set Width (inch)48.9 inch
Set Depth137.9 mm
Set Height (inch)28.1 inch
Smart insert width100 mm
Product weight (lb)78.94 lb
Set Depth (inch)5.43 inch
Bezel width15.6 mm
Product weight35.8 kg

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Consumption (Typical)368 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
GIF
JPEG
JPG
USB Playback VideoM2TS
M4V
MK3D
MKV
MP4
MPEG
MPG
MTS
TS
TTS
VOB
WMV
USB Playback AudioAAC
AIF
AIFF
ASF
LPCM
M3U
M4A
MP3
MP4
WAV
WMA

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Relative humidity20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95% (storage) %
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)139.7 cm
Panel resolution1920 x 1080p
Brightness2500 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.63 x 0.63 mm
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Display colours16.7 M (8 bits)
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Panel technologySVA
Response time (typical)6 ms
Contrast ratio (typical)5000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)55 inch

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Portuguese
Regulatory approvalsBSMI
CB
CE
FCC, Class B
UL/cUL
Warranty3 year warranty

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats1080i, 25, 30 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
480i, 30, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576i, 25, 50 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
Computer formats1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
Discover H-Line

