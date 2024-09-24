Products

H-Line

55BDL6002H/00

Stay visible day and night with Philips H Line Full HD Panel. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy areas that are subject to high ambient light. From airports to shopping centres.

Made for results

H-Line

Ultimate visibility

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

OPS Slot

Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips professional display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

High brightness (2500 cd/m2)

Make an impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display delivers a clear picture in areas that are subject to high ambient light. Perfect for window displays and public information areas fitted with regulated temperature control and/or ventilated protection that can maintain ideal operating conditions.

Add Android processing power

Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

CMND

Optimise your on-screen content with the PPDS exclusive CMND platform. Products that feature CMND put you in total control with powerful content creation, advanced system connectivity and pro-grade deployment through an easy to use interface.

Brighter content

H-Line brings content to life with ultra-high brightness and vivid colours.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6
Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Brightness2500
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Response time (typical)8
Pixel pitch0.63 x 0.63 mm
Display colours1.07 B
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Panel resolution1920 x 1080p

Connectivity

Video inputComposite (Share component Y)
Display Port1.2 (x 1)
DVI-D (x 1)
HDMI 1.4 (x 2)
VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
Component (BNC x 3)
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
DVI-I (x 1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio Left/Right (RCA)
Audio output3.5 mm jack
External speaker connector
External controlRS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
RJ45
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x 1)

Dimensions

Bezel width13.6 mm (Even bezel)
Set Width1243.2
Set Height714
Set Depth137.7
Set Width (inch)48.9
Set Height (inch)28.1
Set Depth (inch)5.42
Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M6
Product weight31.84
Product weight (lb)70.20
Smart insert height200
Smart Insert mount100 mm x 100 mm pitch, 6 x M4L6

Convenience

PlacementLandscape
Portrait
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
DisplayPort
IR
RJ45
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Remote control signalLockable
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Other convenienceCarrying handles
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Picture performanceAdvanced colour control

Power

Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (Typical)295
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)420 W

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
MTBF50,000
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)

Accessories

Included accessoriesAC Power Cord
Quick start guide
RS232 cable
Remote Control and AAA Batteries
Included AccessoriesRS232 daisy-chain cable
Edge Alignment Kit (1) - 1 pcs
Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
Philips logo (x 1)
Thumbscrew (8 pcs)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Portuguese
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
UL/cUL
EAC
EMF
FCC, Class A
PSB
PSE
VCCI
Warranty3 year warranty

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback AudioAAC
AIF
AIFF
ASF
M3U
M4A
MP3
MP4
PLS
WAV
WMA
USB Playback PictureBMP
GIF
JPEG
JPG
PNG
USB Playback VideoISM
M2TS
M4V
Manifest
MK3D
MKV
MP4
MPD
MPEG
MPG
MT2
MTS
TS
VOB

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
Video formats1080i, 25, 30 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
Show more specs

