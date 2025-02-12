Products

H-Line

55BDL4002H/00

Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make these a perfect solution to showcase engaging content in windows and lighter locations, from airports to shopping centres and more.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x 1)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x 2)

Convenience

Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Remote control signalLockable
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
HDMI
IR Loop through

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Philips logo (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
USB Cover and screw x 1
Wire Clamper (x 3)
AC Power Cord
Edge Alignment Kit
Open-frame kit

Dimensions

Smart insert height100 mm
Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M6
Set Height719.4 mm
Set Width1248.6 mm
Set Depth85 mm
Set Width (inch)49.16 inch
Set Height (inch)28.32 inch
Set Depth (inch)3.35 inch
Product weight (lb)66.95 lb
Product weight30.37 kg
Bezel width17.5 mm (even bezel)
Smart Insert mount100 mm x 100 mm pitch, 6 x M4L6

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Consumption (Typical)245 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)430 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
JPG
PNG
USB Playback VideoAVI
MP4
MPEG
MPG
TS
VOB
MPEG4

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
UL/cUL
CB
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7 cm
Panel resolution1920 x 1080p
Brightness2500 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.63 x 0.63 mm
Display colours1.07 B
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6 inch
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Response time (typical)8 ms

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 25, 30 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

55BDL4002H/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

55BDL4002H/00

Manual

Downloads

55BDL4002H/00

