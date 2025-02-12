75BDL4003H/00

Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video input
|DisplayPort (1.2)
|DVI-I (digital + analogue) 1x
|HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
|Other connections
|OPS
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Convenience
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Smart Insert
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Network controllable
|RS232
|LAN (RJ45)
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|HDMI
|IR Loop through
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|Edge Alignment Kit
|Philips logo (x 1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Wire Clamper (x 3)
|AC switch cover and Screw x 1
|USB cover and screws
|AC Power Cord
|HDMI cable
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|Open-frame kit
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
Dimensions
|Set Height
|966.6 mm
|Wall Mount
|600 x 400 mm, M8
|Smart insert height
|300 mm
|Set Width
|1688.2 mm
|Set Depth
|111.1 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|66.46 inch
|Product weight (lb)
|119.27 lb
|Product weight
|54.1 kg
|Set Height (inch)
|38.06 inch
|Smart insert width
|180 mm
|Bezel width
|18.8 (even bezel)
|Set Depth (inch)
|4.37 inch
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Power
|Consumption (Typical)
|510 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Consumption (Max)
|790
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|AVI
|MP4
|MPEG
|MPG
|TTS
|VOB
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|EAC
|UL
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Pixel pitch
|0.429 x 0.429 mm
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|189.3 cm
|Brightness
|3000 cd/m²
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Progressive scan
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Display colours
|1.07 Billion
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|74.5 inch
|Panel technology
|IPS
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Relative humidity
|20 ~ 80 %
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|480i, 30, 60 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|576i, 25, 50 Hz
|1080i, 25, 30 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
