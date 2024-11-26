UX Global
UX Global powers up vision with PPDS
Background
A multifaceted full-service digital partner, UX Global is an innovations powerhouse working with some of the world’s biggest brands. Situated in a 14,000 square foot design and production facility, the Leeds-based digital solutions provider has been pushing technological progression since 1983. Boasting a state-of-the-art interactive technology showroom, clients can catch a glimpse of UXG’s bespoke user experience solutions on-site, which includes the latest LED and videowalls, as well as interactive tables and screens. With just 29 employees in the team, UXG has become a synonym for high-quality designs that create maximum impact.
Challenge
Trusted as a technological design partner offering premium products and client service, UX Global wanted to step up their solutions suite for its existing and new clients. With clients including Dixons Carphone, Flannels and Sports Direct, UXG needed to ensure that their premium solutions were fully utilised through top-spec technology. Furthermore, post-sale service and aftercare is a high priority for the Leeds-based company to fortify its reputation as a market-leading choice for clients.
Solution
UX Global teamed up with PPDS to provide tier-one premium panels to new and existing clients. Together, unique digital solutions were designed and deployed across three major clients.
Dixons Carphone was fitted with an interactive gaming zone, which covered seven stores across the UK. Each gaming zone included a 6x2 video gaming wall made up of twelve 49” Philips panels connected to XBOX, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles for a truly memorable and immersive in-store customer experience. This was completed in just three days.
Flannels was fitted with a contemporary digital mirror solution, which incorporated a superb 75” Philips high-brightness digital display. This unique set-up is designed to play branded content on the giant screen until a customer is close by. The screen then automatically switches into a crystal-clear mirror donning the Flannels logo. Flannels stores were also upgraded with giant Philips videowalls for maximum impact.
Sports Direct was fitted with impressive 4x3 and 5x3 videowalls to increase customer interest. These premium-grade Philips displays feature high-brightness image quality that is made to be seen in harsh and varied lighting conditions due to their storefront positioning.
Benefits
Easy content updates: Content can be easily customised and updated by clients to showcase the latest adverts and collections from their brand.
Remote upgrades: UX Global can push new software updates remotely to ensure each device is running smoothly with the latest features and stability requirements.
Striking displays: Aesthetically pleasing displays add a premium touch to stores with thin-bezel frames and superior high brightness screens.
Custom set-up: Client visions are easily realised through the expert guidance of UX Global and the flexibility of PPDS.