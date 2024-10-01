Philips X-Line
Excite senses. Enhance experiences. The Philips X-Line has been redesigned from the inside out to take your content into a brighter, faster, better connected world.
Designed to enhance
Corporate
Take presentations and corporate branding to the next level. Android by OPSModule allows for a direct integration of a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module, whilst CMND allows for updateable internal communications in an instant.
Retail
Make an impact with a jaw-dropping Videowall display. Easily create and control promotional content with CMND, keep running costs down with SmartPower, and ensure content is always displayed with FailOver.
Public venues
Make an impact by turning your public spaces into immersive experiences. Philips X-Line is designed for extensive operation—making it the perfect choice for points of interest, stadiums, or anywhere else that has a constant flow of people. Better still, FailOver ensures that backup content is always available in case an outage affects your primary content source.
Transportation
Create a seamless transit experience by making your transport schedules and announcements super clear and visible. With Philips X-Line, you can customise your screen size and easily update your content utilising CMND & Control. In case of an outage from your primary content source, FailOver displays backup transport information to minimise disruptions.
Entertainment
Enhance your entertainment with the larger-than-life Philips X-Line professional videowall display. Give your audience more to see with a super clear and vibrant picture powered by Pure Colour Pro. FailOver also ensures that backup content is available in case your primary source is affected by an outage.
Healthcare
Give your healthcare setting a clean, modern, and technologically advanced ambiance. Philips X-Line can help patients feel at ease by creating a bright visual experience combining entertainment, patient queuing, information, and health updates. FailOver ensures no blank screens in case your primary content source faces an outage.
Your versatile videowall display, designed for impact across the industries, including retail, corporate and control rooms
Excite your senses. The new Philips X-Line is here.
key advantages
Why choose a Philips X-Line display?
Easy and efficient
CMND & Control makes content management and display operation easy. An optional CRD50 module adds Android for even more versatility.
Packed with features
Save energy with automatic backlight control. OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling. Tiling mode enables you to easily connect your displays to create a custom size videowall.
Versatile options available
Philips X-Line is available in multiple series configuration to ensure the perfect videowall for your needs. Choose from a variety of bezel sizes and technological advancements such as 4K resolution.
Ready for retail
Create an immersive retail shopping experience. Designed with a lower finishing haze, the Philips X-Line 2000 series enhances static and dynamic content to deliver a beautifully vivid picture quality in any setting. Ready for custom videowall installations of any size thanks to its easy panel connectivity.
Corporate connections
Stand out amongst the corporate crowd. Available in three spec variations, the Philips X-Line 3000, 4000, and 8000 series deliver high-brightness and perfectly balanced white calibration for flawless text and image visibility. Ultra-thin bezels enable spectacular videowall design configurations of any size.
Control room intelligence
Capture every detail in the control room. The Philips X-Line 6000 series features 4K picture resolution and highly calibrated white levels to ensure full visibility at all times. Create the perfect videowall for your space and view multiple sources at the same time for the ultimate convenience.
X-Line
Get the bigger picture
Tiling mode
Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall—without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you’re showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.
Optional CRD50 module
Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips professional display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).
OPS Slot
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips professional display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Pure Colour Pro
Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Made for results
Success stories
Philips X-Line
49BDL2105X/00
49"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
500 cd/m²
55BDL4107X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700 cd/m²
55BDL8007X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700 cd/m²
55BDL3207X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700 cd/m²
55BDL2105X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
500 cd/m²
65BDL6005X/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
500 cd/m²
Contact
Get in touch