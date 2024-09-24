Products

  • image
  • image

Philips X-Line

55BDL8007X/00

Energy Label: g

Take presentations and corporate branding to the next level. The Philips X-Line Videowall display brings your content to life to ensure absolute audience engagement in every setting with Pure Colour Pro.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Video outputDisplay Port 1.3 (x 1)
Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
Video inputDVI-D (x 1)
VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
Display Port1.3 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x 1)
Thermal sensor
External controlIR (in) 3.5 mm jack
LAN RJ45 (x2)
Signal loopthrough RJ45 (x 2)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)

Convenience

Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RJ45

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
Gap pad x 3
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RJ45/RS232 converter
Wire Clamper (x 3)
Power cord
DP cable (x1)
RJ45 cable (x1)
Edge alignment pin (x2)
Kit-1 (x1)
Kit-2 (x2)

Dimensions

Set Height681.2 mm
Wall Mount400 mm x 400 mm, M6
Set Width1210.5 mm
Set Depth97.3 mm(D@WallMount)/98.4 mm(D@Handle) mm
Set Width (inch)47.66
Set Height (inch)26.82
Product weight23.8 kg
Smart Insert mount100 mm x 100 mm, 6xM4xL6
Bezel width0.44 mm + 0.44 mm
Set Depth (inch)3.83 (D@WallMount)/3.87 (D@Handle)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W (RMS)

Power

Consumption (On mode)150 W
Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)190 W
Standby power consumption0.5 W
Consumption (Max)370 W

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
BSMI
ETL
PSE
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Pixel pitch0.63 x 0.63 mm
Panel resolution1920 x 1080p
Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7 cm
Brightness700 cd/m²
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 B
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Response time (typical)8 ms
Haze28%
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.5
Contrast ratio (typical)1100:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% (without condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 25, 30 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160 P 50, 60 Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)
Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
Discover Philips X-Line

