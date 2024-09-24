Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image

Philips X-Line

49BDL2105X/00

Energy Label: g

Designed for 24/7 operation, the Philips X-Line Videowall display captivates customer attention with its immersive moving content. CMND makes managing your promotions and retail content easy, whilst FailOver adds greater peace of mind.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x 1)
DVI-D (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
External controlIR (in) 3.5 mm jack
LAN RJ45 (x2)
Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x 1)
Thermal sensor
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)

Convenience

Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RJ45

Accessories

Included AccessoriesGap pad x 3
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RJ45/RS232 converter
Wire Clamper (x 3)
Power cord
DP cable (x1)
RJ45 cable (x1)
Edge alignment pin (x2)
Kit-1 (x1)
Kit-2 (x2)

Dimensions

Set Height607.8 mm
Wall Mount400 mm x 400 mm, M6
Set Width1077.6 mm
Set Width (inch)42.44
Set Depth93.3 mm(D@WallMount)/103.3 mm(D@Handle) mm
Set Height (inch)23.94
Bezel width2.3 mm + 1.2 mm
Smart Insert mount100 mm x 100 mm, 6xM4xL6
Set Depth (inch)3.68 (D@WallMount)/4.1 (D@Handle)
Product weight21.7 kg

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W (RMS)

Power

Consumption (On mode)64 W
Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)100 W
Consumption (Max)230 W
Standby power consumption0.5 W

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
ETL
BSMI
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Panel resolution1920 x 1080p
Diagonal screen size (metric)123 cm
Brightness500 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.55926 x 0.55926 mm
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 B
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Haze3%
Response time (typical)8 ms
Contrast ratio (typical)1000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)48.5

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 25, 30 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160 P 50, 60 Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)
Computer formats720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

49BDL2105X/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

49BDL2105X/00

Manual

English UK

Downloads

49BDL2105X/00

View all

Philips X-Line

48″
image

49BDL2105X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 49"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL4107X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL8007X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL3207X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700 cd/m²

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL2105X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL6005X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

  • 500 cd/m²

See details See details
Discover Philips X-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch