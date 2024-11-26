CCHH Concept Cycles Hamburg

Benefits

COVID-19 compliant: Customer entrance management is automatically controlled via the Philips exclusive PeopleCount solution, which circumvents the need for door staff.

High-brightness street signage: High-brightness street facing digital displays command attention in any lighting condition to boost store visibility and attract customers.

Touch-screen kiosk: Tailored customer service is offered by intuitive touch-screen displays that provide product information that is relevant to customer needs.

Vibrant videowall: Lifestyle content is beautifully displayed on a large-scale videowall to create a memorable experience that perfectly displays product advantages.

Digital signage: Information about financing, workshops, leasing events and more can be easily displayed across the various digital signage displays.