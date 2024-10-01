Products

Philips T-Line

Create a workplace that is engaged and interactive. The Philips T-Line awakens curiosity and inspires imagination to help you collaborate and inspire. Featuring multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode, this innovative touch-screen enhances environments from corporate meeting rooms, to retail spaces, classrooms and more.

image

Designed to enhance

education 2

Education

Set a higher benchmark and lead a smarter classroom. The brilliantly designed T-Line boasts an anti-glare and anti-reflection 4K screen to ensure that your content is always the focal point in any lighting condition. It’s equally as impressive on the inside, with a plethora of features that will enable students to design, invent, collaborate and translate their ideas for the real world.

Education
kv corporate image blank 1

Corporate

Bring greater engagement to your workspace - in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. The The Philips T-Line includes an interactive white board, video conferencing and more to enable colleagues to present and collaborate with confidence.

Corporate

T-Line

Collaborate with confidence

image

Wireless screen sharing

Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

image

Infrared Touch with USB Plug-and-Play

Experience a better way to control content. Simply plug your existing laptop or desktop to enable touch functionality on the big screen instantly. USB plug-and-play means that no installations or configuration is required, with options to plug removable devices from the side or having them fixed from the back.

image

Whiteboard mode

Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be streamed back to your laptop for easy printing or file sharing.

Video conferencing

Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.

image

Made for results

Harness the full power of this display: managed remotely with Wave

This product is Wave ready. Unlock the full power and potential of your Philips professional displays with PPDS Wave.

Discover Wave
image

T-Line

10″
image

10BDL3351T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
10″
image

10BDL5051T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
10″
image

10BDL4551T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
32″
image

32BDL3651T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
43″
image

43BDL3651T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
43″
image

43BDL3452T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
55″
image

55BDL3452T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details

